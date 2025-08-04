edición general
La embajada de EEUU en Israel se posiciona contra la medida israelí que obstaculiza los visados para grupos cristianos (Eng)

El 21 de julio, la embajada de EE.UU. en Israel dijo, en un post en X, que el caso se había resuelto, agradeciendo al ministro del Interior y al abogado Calev Myers, representante de unos 15 grupos cristianos en Israel, cuya intervención "fue decisiva".

Jointhouse_Blues #2 Jointhouse_Blues *
Hablamos de cristianos sionistas, colabores en el genocidio. Sucios goyim que ya sirvieron su propósito, y ya no los quieren en su tierra santa.

Huckabee recalled: «As anti-Semitism grew around the world, the Evangelical Christian community remained steadfast and expressed even more explicit support,» as well as «the contributions of millions of dollars to combat anti-Semitism and concrete support for Israeli causes,» offered by «dozens of organizations such as the International Fraternity of Christians and Jews, Samaritans Purse, Christians United for Israel and many others.»
#1 cocococo
Había leído "para grupos cristalinos".
