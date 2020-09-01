Antes teníamos la ley de Moore, ahora tenemos la ley de Huang; que perfila el futuro de NVIDIA y ARM

Los límites físicos están poniendo a prueba la célebre ley de Moore, pero desde hace unos años estamos viendo un fenómeno similar en el ámbito de la computación en el campo de la inteligencia artificial. De hecho el avance de la capacidad de proceso en este escenario ha hecho que algunos hablen ya de la "Ley de Huang" en referencia al CEO de NVIDIA.
| etiquetas: ley de moore , nvidia , huang , inteligencia artificial
I call it Huang’s Law, after Nvidia Corp. chief executive and co-founder Jensen Huang….Between November 2012 and this May, performance of Nvidia’s chips increased 317 times for an important class of AI calculations, says Bill Dally, chief scientist and senior vice president of research at Nvidia. On average, in other words, the performance of these chips more than doubled every year, a rate of progress that makes Moore’s Law pale in comparison.
www.motherjones.com/kevin-drum/2020/09/moores-law-is-dead-long-live-hu