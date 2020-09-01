EDICIóN GENERAL
Antes teníamos la ley de Moore, ahora tenemos la ley de Huang; que perfila el futuro de NVIDIA y ARM

Los límites físicos están poniendo a prueba la célebre ley de Moore, pero desde hace unos años estamos viendo un fenómeno similar en el ámbito de la computación en el campo de la inteligencia artificial. De hecho el avance de la capacidad de proceso en este escenario ha hecho que algunos hablen ya de la "Ley de Huang" en referencia al CEO de NVIDIA.

| etiquetas: ley de moore , nvidia , huang , inteligencia artificial
Pepe222 #6 Pepe222
#3 Bueno, esta bastante tocada, que NVIDIA la haya superado en bolsa recientemente cuando NVIDIA no deja de ser de nicho respecto a INTEL (hasta ahora) y cuando AMD esta dejándola atras tambien en nuevos productos.. mientras INTEL no para de retrasar la salida de sus nuevos desarrollos... no se, mira las estadisticas, unos van para arriba otros para abajo.. y ya es tendencia de años, no puntual
Pepe222 #1 Pepe222 *
Una vez destronado Intel, solo quedan AMD y NVIDIA, quien acabara imponiéndose?
gonas #3 gonas *
#1 No te lo crees ni tú que a Intel lo han destronado. Está perdiendo mercado en algunos sectores del mercado, que con el tiempo recuperará.
#4 chochis
#1 De eso nada, Intel aunque caro sigue estando ahí, acaba de sacar unas gráficas muy decentes y cuando tengan su propio sistema de proceso a 7nm veremos...
Robus #5 Robus
#1 la Ley de Huang va sobre AI... AMD representa poco a día de hoy, por mucho que hayan montado una página anunciando sus productos para AI hay poco software que lo soporte y menos científicos que las usen.
Robus #2 Robus *
No ponen la definición en ningún lado... y lo más cercano que he encontrado és:

I call it Huang’s Law, after Nvidia Corp. chief executive and co-founder Jensen Huang….Between November 2012 and this May, performance of Nvidia’s chips increased 317 times for an important class of AI calculations, says Bill Dally, chief scientist and senior vice president of research at Nvidia. On average, in other words, the performance of these chips more than doubled every year, a rate of progress that makes Moore’s Law pale in comparison.


www.motherjones.com/kevin-drum/2020/09/moores-law-is-dead-long-live-hu
