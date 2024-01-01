Portada
Senado de EEUU, seguramente origen de un laboratorio [EN]

Informe del senado sobre el origen de la emergencia del coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 que resultó en la pandemia de la COVID-19 indica que es bastante probable que el resultado de un incidente en las investigaciones.

Comentarios

StuartMcNight

Este tipo empezó medio serio pero al ver que el número de visitas subía conforme mayores locuras decía perdió el norte. Después de esa deriva difícil poder ver un vídeo tomándolo en serio.

Empezando por eso de ponerse Dr. en YouTube siempre dando a entender que es Médico cuando no lo es.

autor

#2 ¿Cómo sabes que no lo es?

autor

#3 en.wikipedia.org(YouTuber)
Enfermero profesor de enfermeros con un PhD que por lo visto tiene opiniones técnicas basadas en lo que sabe que se enfrentan a lo dicho en los medios. Con dos millones y medio de subscriptores.

No creo que merezca que digan que se hace pasar por lo que no lo es. Ni que le censuren en Meneame que fue precisamente creado para evitar que se pueda censurar lo que el público quiere saber y los medios no quieren explicarle.

tollendo

#3 Campbell received a diploma in nursing from the University of London and Bachelor of Science in biology from the Open University. He subsequently earned a Master of Science in health science from the University of Lancaster and a Ph.D. in nursing from the University of Bolton. The doctorate was awarded in 2013 for work on developing teaching methods using digital media such as online videos.

en.m.wikipedia.org(YouTuber)

ur_quan_master

#3 porque el jueves en Cofee Break explicaror los errores metodológicos de esa afirmación.

Oye pues es verdad el tipo es doctor. Concretamente tiene un doctorado en desarrollo de métodos de enseñanza utilizando medios digitales como videos en línea

Ya hay que tener ganas de creerse las gilipolleces de cualquier youtuber.

autor
editado

El autor dedica un tiempo a comentar algunos de los indicios que señalan en esa dirección desde un punto de vista formado, basándose en sus conocimientos de medicina. Yo lo he encontrado interesante.

Ojo, lleva un día publicado y lleva 444.018 visualizaciones y 8000 comentarios.

