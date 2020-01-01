Portada
Hace 36 minutos | Por Verdaderofalso a es.besoccer.com
Publicado hace 36 minutos por Verdaderofalso a es.besoccer.com

El futbolista Henderson ve bien la censura al arcoíris por respeto al islam tras fichar por un equipo de Arabia Saudí

 es.besoccer.com

Jordan Henderson concedió una extensa entrevista a David Ornstein y Adam Crafton, periodistas de 'The Athletic', en la que repasó el peliagudo asunto del respeto a los derechos del colectivo LGBTQ+ en Arabia Saudí. El Al Ettifaq censuró los brazaletes arcoíris que llevaba en el Liverpool como gesto de apoyo a esta minoría, cosa que ve con buenos ojos porque entiende que los musulmanes lo conciban como una falta de respeto a su religión.

Comentarios

P

También podríamos censurar el Islam , por respeto al arcoíris .

SubeElPan
editado

#1 Por respeto a la humanidad, esa y todas las religiones.

H

Deduzco que si el sufijo "-son" significa "hijo de" en apellidos ingleses, "Hender" debe significar "las remil putas"...

TipejoGuti

Si le pagas lo bastante verá bien la bandera arcoiris.
Es una persona coherente con su cuenta corriente.

senfet

Todo un quedabién, el señor Henderson:

In December 2020, Henderson responded on Twitter to a fan who said that the club had helped deal with his sexual orientation during his teenage years and early adulthood. Henderson stated that if by wearing rainbow laces as Premier League captains helped at least one person, it was progress. He further stated that "everyone is welcome at Liverpool Football Club", sparking positive reactions from fans and LGBT organisations.[154] Kop Outs, the official LGBT Liverpool supporters group said of Henderson's response as "an immensely important moment which touched a chord with all Reds fans."[155]

[..]

In July 2023, Henderson was criticised for the move to Saudi Arabia in some quarters, having previously written in support of the LGBTQ+ community.[162] The video released by Al-Ettifaq desaturated Henderson's rainbow armband to black and white.[163] Former German international Thomas Hitzlsperger, who announced he was gay after his playing career ended, posted on social media "I did believe for a while that [Henderson's] support for the [rainbow emoji] community would be genuine. Silly me."[163] "I can understand the frustration [from the LGBTQ+ community]," Henderson later told The Athletic. "I can understand the anger. I get it. All I can say around that is that I'm sorry that they feel like that. My intention was never, ever to hurt anyone. My intention has always been to help causes and communities where I felt like they have asked for my help."

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jordan_Henderson

----------------

Henderson, de 33 años, convocado por Inglaterra a pesar de dejar el Liverpool, negó que el dinero haya sido una motivación en su decisión y señaló que las cifras evocadas por la prensa son exageradas.

"La gente puede creerme o no, pero en mi carrera el dinero nunca ha sido una motivación, nunca", dijo.

https://www.excelsior.com.mx/adrenalina/lo-siento-dice-jordan-henderson-a-la-comunidad-lgbt/1607045

Verdaderofalso
autor

#4 no, se va a jugar a Arabia porque es la mejor liga, lol lol lol

Elbaronrojo

"Mi sueño siempre ha sido jugar en este equipo"

T

Y este señor quien es?

