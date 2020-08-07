edición general
Tu calificación crediticia debería basarse en tu historial de navegación web, dice el Fondo Monetario Internacional [ING]

Investigadores del FMI proponen en un "Working Paper" que las entidades financieras tengan información personal del cliente, como el historial de navegación web, en aras de poder ajustar mejor su calificación crediticia. What is Really New in Fintech blogs.imf.org/2020/12/17/what-is-really-new-in-fintech/ Financial Intermediation and Technology: What’s Old, What’s New? www.imf.org/en/Publications/WP/Issues/2020/08/07/Financial-Intermediat (contiene enlace al documento).

6 comentarios
borteixo #1 borteixo
Pero el de modo incógnito :troll:
#2 Luiskelele
Voy a ir pidiendo hipoteca mientras pueda, porque como les de por ponerlo en marcha... xD
#3 Perico12
Que miedo no?
#4 kreator
Por cada vídeo de enanos interraciales de pornhub puedes pedir 10.000€ de hipoteca
EGraf #5 EGraf
The views expressed are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily represent the views of the IMF and its Executive Board.

Disclaimer: IMF Working Papers describe research in progress by the author(s) and are published to elicit comments and to encourage debate. The views expressed in IMF Working Papers are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily represent the views of the IMF, its Executive Board, or IMF management.

el titular es totalmente sensacionalista, el FMI no es el que está diciendo nada.
garnok #6 garnok
por que todo el mundo sabe que los que se la cascan con porno furro no dejan las deudas a medio pagar
