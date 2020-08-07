Tu calificación crediticia debería basarse en tu historial de navegación web, dice el Fondo Monetario Internacional [ING]

Investigadores del FMI proponen en un "Working Paper" que las entidades financieras tengan información personal del cliente, como el historial de navegación web, en aras de poder ajustar mejor su calificación crediticia. What is Really New in Fintech blogs.imf.org/2020/12/17/what-is-really-new-in-fintech/
Financial Intermediation and Technology: What’s Old, What’s New? www.imf.org/en/Publications/WP/Issues/2020/08/07/Financial-Intermediat
(contiene enlace al documento).
Disclaimer: IMF Working Papers describe research in progress by the author(s) and are published to elicit comments and to encourage debate. The views expressed in IMF Working Papers are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily represent the views of the IMF, its Executive Board, or IMF management.
el titular es totalmente sensacionalista, el FMI no es el que está diciendo nada.