Iturgaiz esquiva el único debate en euskera en la televisión vasca y envía a su número dos por Araba

El candidato de los populares declina participar en el encuentro que tendrá lugar este jueves en ETB1 y al que sí acudirán los representantes del resto de formaciones políticas. "Cada uno decide a dónde acude", afirman desde su partido.

Esteban_Rosador #4 Esteban_Rosador
Es como Feijoo. Habla un perfecto gallego de Valladolid.
yolotel #6 yolotel
Pues, a ver, es Álava. Le honraría reconocer que no acude por no conocer con fluidez un idioma que, para la gente de su generación, era minoritario en la provincia. Aparte, claro está, que en ese caso tampoco debería acudir a debates en castellano.
obmultimedia #1 obmultimedia *
no vaya a encasquillarse como en el mitin del otro dia, parecia Esteso Ozores hablando
Poll #2 Poll
#1 Ozores.
Geryon #3 Geryon
#2 No, no, peor: parecía Rajoy.
