Iturgaiz esquiva el único debate en euskera en la televisión vasca y envía a su número dos por Araba

El candidato de los populares declina participar en el encuentro que tendrá lugar este jueves en ETB1 y al que sí acudirán los representantes del resto de formaciones políticas. "Cada uno decide a dónde acude", afirman desde su partido.
| etiquetas: iturgaiz , euskara , etb , esquiva
