Compré dos máquinas para voto electrónico en eBay y encontré esto ... [ENG]

En 2016 un investigador de seguridad de Symantec compró dos máquinas de voto electrónico por menos de 100$ cada una, sin ni siquiera tener que hacer uso de la Dark Web, simplemente las compró en eBay. Él pensaba que sería más difícil ya que son aparatos sensibles como por ejemplo el equipamiento médico, etc. Ambas estaban intactas y los discos duros no habían sido borrados. Pero no sólo es la filtración de información, también realizó una ingeniería inversa para demostrar lo sencillo que es manipular estas máquinas de voto electrónico.