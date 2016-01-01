Compré dos máquinas para voto electrónico en eBay y encontré esto ... [ENG]

En 2016 un investigador de seguridad de Symantec compró dos máquinas de voto electrónico por menos de 100$ cada una, sin ni siquiera tener que hacer uso de la Dark Web, simplemente las compró en eBay. Él pensaba que sería más difícil ya que son aparatos sensibles como por ejemplo el equipamiento médico, etc. Ambas estaban intactas y los discos duros no habían sido borrados. Pero no sólo es la filtración de información, también realizó una ingeniería inversa para demostrar lo sencillo que es manipular estas máquinas de voto electrónico.
Dicho esto, el hecho de que haya gente que haga las cosas mal, no significa que la idea sea mala. Obviamente nadie está a favor del voto electrónico en el que se pueden comprar máquinas usadas sin formatear en internet, no vengas con falacias, anda.
O no?
"The information I found on the drives, including candidates, precincts, and the number of votes cast on the machine, were not encrypted."
"Within hours, I was able to change the candidates' names to be that of anyone I wanted. When the machine printed out the official record for the votes that were cast, it showed that the candidate's name I invented had received the most votes on that particular machine."
" ... I discovered that the newer model machines—those that were used in the 2016 election—are running Windows CE and have USB ports, along with other components, that make them even easier to exploit than the older ones."