El alquimistico nacimiento del whisky escocés

"La primera mención documentada sobre el whisky escocés está en el Rotuli scaccarii regum scotorum (Exchequer Rolls of Scotland), los registros del Tesoro escocés, que abarcan desde 1326 a 1708. Éste, en concreto, tiene fecha de 1 de junio de 1494. Un fragmento dice textualmente: "To friarJohn Corr, by Order of the King, to make acqua vitae VIII bolls of malt" (A fray John Corr, ocho tazones de malta, con las que preparar aqua vitae para el rey)".