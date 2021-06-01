El alquimistico nacimiento del whisky escocés

"La primera mención documentada sobre el whisky escocés está en el Rotuli scaccarii regum scotorum (Exchequer Rolls of Scotland), los registros del Tesoro escocés, que abarcan desde 1326 a 1708. Éste, en concreto, tiene fecha de 1 de junio de 1494. Un fragmento dice textualmente: "To friarJohn Corr, by Order of the King, to make acqua vitae VIII bolls of malt" (A fray John Corr, ocho tazones de malta, con las que preparar aqua vitae para el rey)".
The firlot was a dry measure used in Scotland. For centuries it was the primary measure for all grains sold in the country. In the Scottish system a firlot was equal to 4 pecks, and the boll was equal to 4 firlots.
The first attempt of the Scottish Parliament to define the firlot was in 1426. They set it as 1,200 Scottish cubic inches or 19.98 litres, but effectively the exact volume continued to be defined by local custom and varied across the country.
20 litros por firlot, 4 firlot por boll y 8 bolls de malta indica que son 20*4*8 = 640 litros (volumen) de granos de malta.
