¿Qué nos dice la ciencia respecto al aprendizaje?

¿Cuáles son los principales conceptos erróneos acerca de cómo aprende el alumnado? - El alumnado no tiene diferentes “estilos de aprendizaje”. - El alumnado no usa solo el 10% de sus cerebro, ni tampoco tiene preferencias en el uso del “cerebro izquierdo o derecho”. - El alumnado con y sin conocimientos no puede pensar de la misma manera. - No se aprende más según la edad, cada alumnado puede aprender en un determinado momento ciertas cosas. Esto va en contra del agrupamiento por edades que se usa en muchos sistemas educativos como el nuestro.
Comentarios
Meneo muy interesante y necesario hay mucho gurú y listillo metido en educación y viviendo de dar cursos en los que, bajo toda la jerga y la farfolla que utilizan, no hay nada.
"El alumnado aprende nuevas ideas o conocimientos gracias a los conocimientos que tenía previamente. Por tanto, es imposible que de forma autónoma generen nuevos conocimientos de la nada. Para aprender, el alumnado debe transmitir la información que va asumiendo a la memoria (donde se procesa esa información). Una vez realizado ese aprendizaje, se traslada esa información a la memoria a largo plazo, donde puede recuperarse de forma bastante rápida. Eso sí, el alumnado puede verse abrumado por una sobrecarga de tareas y de inputs de información. Algo que haría que no se almacenara esa nueva información y aprendizaje de forma correcta."
La ciencia desmontando las nuevas teorías educativas. La memoria no solo es importante, es que no hay aprendizaje si este no se fija en la memoria a largo plazo y, si se hacen varias tareas a la vez (me suena a los proyectos), es más difícil aprender.
#1 Yo no me fiaría mucho de un artículo sobre el aprendizaje en el que los contenidos están mal organizados, se hacen muchas afirmaciones tajantes sin justificarlas, y no se utilizan ejemplos. Parece más un texto escrito para desahogo del autor, que un artículo divulgativo.
#3 no has argumentado nada ni aportado evidencias científicas. Empieza por mirar la viga en el ojo propio
#4 No he aportado referencias científicas porque los tres puntos que he indicado son directamente observables por cualquier persona que lea el texto.
#6 es discutible. Como observador basado en mi experiencia estoy de acuerdo en toda la exposición del artículo.
#8, ¡leñe! Estás de acuerdo conmigo!
#10 si. De hecho soy de los que defienden una educación de campo y no de despacho.
A parte de haber sido Consejero Escolar he dado clases a adultos y siempre he intentado aplicar la misma filosofía que el artículo y pienso que ha sido más efectivo que si hubiera aplicado las técnicas tradicionales de enseñanza.
#6 pues apórtalas o lo que dices no vale nada.
No existe el alumnado más motivado para aprender una materia u otra.
Eso es rotundamente falso
#7 está explicado un poco por encima y no del todo correctamente, cierto. Si vas al paper original, lo que dice es que cualquier alumno puede estar igual de motivado que otro, si se tocan las teclas adecuadas, es decir, si el profesor consigue transmitirle que aprender eso que quiere que aprenda va a ser bueno para ese alumno, que va a incrementar su inteligencia, sus habilidades... Que le guste o no la materia, motivación exógena, es menos relevante que la motivación endógena: voy a mejorar, me va a servir para ser más inteligente, para mejorar mi capacidad para aprender...
#11 Ok.
En eso puedo estar de acuerdo.
Otro tema es lo que comento en #14. Un artículo tratando este tema debería diferenciar entre memorización y aprendizaje.
No son lo mismo.
#7 como rol de alumno no estoy de acuerdo en que sea falso.
La motivación viene más por los estímulos de su entorno familiar al inicio de su educación. Pero para un maestro y debido a que existe la obligación de un estándar educativo, en los primeros años del mismo, un maestro no puede iniciar dicho proceso pensando que un alumno está más motivado en aprender una materia y otra.
Podría darse el caso que un sesgo del propio maestro hiciera que no pudiera desarrollarse adecuadamente en su aspecto educacional.
#12 Claro que es falso. No nos motivan todas las cosas del mismo modo, y las hay que no nos motivan nada en absoluto. El "rol de alumno" no tiene nada que ver.
Por otra parte, el artículo no distingue entre "aprendizaje" y "memorización", que no es ni por asomo lo mismo
Más tópicos y lugares comunes que parece un refranaro.
Me formé hace cuatro años como docente después de una larga experiencia en otro campo. Y no me enseñaron NADA sobre como se aprende, solo temas administrativos (que me vinieron bien porque si me tengo que enfrentar a las competencias, aprendizajes y aptitudes así a pelo igual me hubiese suicidado) y un montón de cosas sobre cómo enseñar de manera distinta a la tradicional (sin enseñarme nada sobre la tradicional).
Cuando iba a empezar a dar clase busqué por mi cuenta información y el 90% de las cosas me parecian directamente chorradas sin ninguna base científica. Mis alumnos son adultos y en muchos casos hacen enormes esfuerzos para formarse, me da vergüenza hacerles perder el tiempo con cosas que no valen para nada, pero me resulta muy complicado saber qué vale y qué no.
Agradezco mucho los pocos artículos que he encontrado que dan información breve y clara sobre qué tiene evidencia científica y qué no.
Añado que me ha parecido entender de varias publicaciónes que está bastante claro que escribir a mano es más efectivo para aprender que hacerlo en un dispositivo electrónico, y mi experiencia dice que tiene pinta de ser verdad