¿Qué nos dice la ciencia respecto al aprendizaje?

¿Cuáles son los principales conceptos erróneos acerca de cómo aprende el alumnado? - El alumnado no tiene diferentes “estilos de aprendizaje”. - El alumnado no usa solo el 10% de sus cerebro, ni tampoco tiene preferencias en el uso del “cerebro izquierdo o derecho”. - El alumnado con y sin conocimientos no puede pensar de la misma manera. - No se aprende más según la edad, cada alumnado puede aprender en un determinado momento ciertas cosas. Esto va en contra del agrupamiento por edades que se usa en muchos sistemas educativos como el nuestro.