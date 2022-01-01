Portada
Hace 1 hora | Por doctoragridulce a weathered.thomasott.io
Publicado hace 1 hora por doctoragridulce a weathered.thomasott.io

El Niño matará a miles de personas este año [ENG]

 weathered.thomasott.io

Si pensabas que el clima era malo el año pasado, prepárate para el infierno en la Tierra en 2023. El Niño vuelve este año y nos abrasará y ahogará como nunca. Prepárate para un clima de 50 grados centígrados en toda Europa y Oriente Medio. Prepárense para que se sequen más cursos de agua y ríos. Prepárate para la escasez de alimentos y los disturbios. No me sorprendería ver una hambruna bíblica en un futuro no muy lejano. Esto no es una cuestión de "si va a suceder", sino "cuándo va a suceder" y hay que estar preparados.

Etiquetas

DE3C548D-E347-406A-A60F-E6BBD322CAB7 84 12
Comunidad destacada de hoy
communty ciencia
Ciencia
Noticias de ciencia y lo que la rodea
ciencia

Comentarios

c
editado

Y como es menor se irá de rositas!!!

Culpa del PSOE y Podemos.

V 7
K 80
cenutrios_unidos

#1 Y cuando el niño sea hombre será violencia machista.

V 8
K 66
c

#2

Y dicen "niño" pero no la nacionalidad, seguro que es un MENA.

V 4
K 28
Mike_Zgz
editado

#2 Se dice niñe

Pues nada, ya tenemos la noticia catastrofista de los primeros días del año.

V 0
K 10
sotillo

Otro que le jode lo de Feliz Año Nuevo

V 1
K 20
Un nuevo cometa puede observarse a simple vista a final de enero
Un nuevo cometa puede observarse a simple vista a final de enero
Penfigo

sensacionalista a más no poder

V 1
K 18
Arzak_

¡Puto Niño!

V 0
K 10
fidelet
editado

He mirado si aparte de decir que is preparemos dice como, y si lo dice.

Stock up on dried foods when they are cheap. Learn self-defense. Learn to shoot guns and maintain them. Have an emergency plan for the family. Run scenarios on what to do if you get separated. Do you have a meet-up point? Prepare a “bug out bag” and have it ready at a moment’s notice.

Stock up on basic medicine and learn first aid. Learn to tie knots and build shelters. Learn small engine repair, learn to knit and sew. Adopt a warrior mentality and help your family and community. Move toward self-sufficiency in all parts of your life.



Me voy a mirar las de Rambo pa prepararme.

V 0
K 10
VotaAotros

#5 Yo las de Mad Max.

V 1
K 18
“Nunca hubo un cambio climático tan veloz”
“Nunca hubo un cambio climático tan veloz”
Candidatas
15
meneos
ciencia Raphäel Stevens: “Ya estamos viviendo al borde del colapso”
9
meneos
ciencia Cáncer de mama: los nuevos avances que incrementarán las posibilidades de curación
11
meneos
ciencia Esta es la clave para llegar a supercentenario
16
meneos
ciencia Científicos abren el camino al uso de prótesis neuronales para restaurar funciones cerebrales dañadas
9
meneos
ciencia Cuando el trabajo rompe por igual a la precaria y a la triunfadora
7
meneos
ciencia Los machos de estas moscas 'drogan' a las hembras tras la cópula
8
meneos
ciencia La comunicación de los orangutanes arroja luz sobre los orígenes del habla humana
19
meneos
ciencia Las imágenes más increíbles del espacio de este 2022
17
meneos
ciencia Un rayo sobre un tendido eléctrico crea un nuevo material en el suelo
7
meneos
ciencia Cuanto más deporte, menos sexo: "Los entrenamientos de resistencia pueden perjudicar el apetito sexual"
12
meneos
ciencia Estudio demuestra que las abejas juegan (en)
17
meneos
ciencia Un estudio en ratones evidencia que el jugo de una fruta de Japón puede inhibir el cáncer de pulmón
10
meneos
ciencia ¿Por qué no me he contagiado de covid pese a vivir con alguien que ha dado positivo?
5
meneos
ciencia Detectan un marcador biológico que protege frente al alzhéimer
10
meneos
ciencia Hemos descubierto una nueva especie de autillo y ya está en peligro
7
meneos
ciencia ¿Qué impide desarrollar bebés en úteros artificiales? La realidad frente a la ciencia ficción
17
meneos
ciencia Una de cada cuatro personas ha recibido desinformación sobre temas científicos
7
meneos
ciencia ¿Cómo podemos luchar contra la adicción a la comida?
8
meneos
ciencia El Niño matará a miles de personas este año [ENG]
superramon

EL NIÑE

V 0
K 7
vilgeits

Putos crios

V 0
K 7
M
editado

¿Juan Antonio González Pacheco? Pero si ya murió, afortunadamente.

V 0
K 7
Científicos 'recuperan' proteínas de 2.600 años para luchar contra enfermedades actuales
Científicos 'recuperan' proteínas de 2.600 años para luchar contra enfermedades actuales