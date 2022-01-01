Publicado hace 1 hora por doctoragridulce a weathered.thomasott.io

Si pensabas que el clima era malo el año pasado, prepárate para el infierno en la Tierra en 2023. El Niño vuelve este año y nos abrasará y ahogará como nunca. Prepárate para un clima de 50 grados centígrados en toda Europa y Oriente Medio. Prepárense para que se sequen más cursos de agua y ríos. Prepárate para la escasez de alimentos y los disturbios. No me sorprendería ver una hambruna bíblica en un futuro no muy lejano. Esto no es una cuestión de "si va a suceder", sino "cuándo va a suceder" y hay que estar preparados.