Cuando la guerra benefició, brevemente, a los tiburones

El eco de la Primera Guerra Mundial en las poblaciones de peces aportó pistas para el desarrollo de una idea fundamental de la ecología.
Los efectos de la Primera Guerra Mundial también se sintieron más allá de las trincheras y de los pueblos que vieron cercenadas generaciones enteras. El conflicto provocó una onda expansiva que cruzó las fronteras de las civilizaciones, afectando incluso a la biosfera atrapada en el asfixiante abrazo de las sociedades humanas
Me recuerda a la simbiosis entre las rutas para transportar esclavos y los tiburones
History from below the water line: Sharks and the Atlantic slave trade
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/249027449_History_from_below_the_water_line_Sharks_and_the_Atlantic_slave_trade
This essay explores the role of sharks in the Atlantic slave trade. It draws on the testimony of ship captains, officers, sailors, and passengers to assess abolitionist claims that sharks followed slave ships across the Atlantic and feasted on human remains thrown overboard during the Middle Passage. The essay concludes that the abolitionists were essentially right and that the shark functioned as an integral part of a system of terror utilized by the slave ship captain. The abolitionist image of the marine predator in turn added effective horror to what would become a successful public agitation against the slave trade.
The Spanish Slave Ship Carlotta “Denounced” By a Shark
https://www.aaihs.org/the-spanish-slave-ship-carlotta-denounced-by-a-shark-1894/
As part of the slave trade, they would always parade around the ships, and have also swallowed documentation on the infamous trade – evidence that was found, perchance, by the British. One such peculiar discovery was the case of the slave ship Carlotta, a large schooner flying the Spanish flag, whose documents were found in the stomach of a shark in the West Indies.
No tiene nada que ver (salvo periodo de guerra) pero me ha recordado a esto
https://www.gacetanautica.es/noticias/la-tripulacion-que-fue-devorada-por-los-tiburones
#2 lo mismo he pensado. El capitán del barco del "Tiburón" de Spielberg tiene su mítico monólogo sobre ser uno de los supervivientes del Indianapolis.
Muy interesante, gracias.
La segunda también: https://www.huffingtonpost.es/sociedad/el-peor-ataque-tiburones-historia-317-supervivientes-1196-marineros.html