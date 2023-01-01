Portada
Wikileaks: "Las actividades periodísticas habituales están protegidas por la Primera Enmienda y Estados Unidos debería retirar todos los cargos e intentos de extraditar a Julian Assange"

Comuníquese con sus representantes e instelos a firmar la Res. 934: "Las actividades periodísticas habituales están protegidas por la Primera Enmienda y Estados Unidos debería retirar todos los cargos e intentos de extraditar a Julian Assange"

Buenos días,

Eso sería así si EEUU fuese una democracia que protegiera a sus habitantes.

Como no lo es, no pasa.

Ghandilocuente

#1 Lo que dices es muy cierto, sin embargo Julian Assange no es norteamericano

rojo_separatista

Si mañana quitan todos los cargos a Assange, la injusticia contra él sigue siendo descomunal y el escarmiento para los que se atrevan está dado.

HeilHynkel
Eso os pasa por creeros toda la propaganda yankee. Vamos a ver la realizadad, precisamente hace poco salió un interesante ejemplo hablando conthemarquesitothemarquesito

Dice su Declaración de Independencia

"We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights,

Pero vemos que el Supremo, los que encargados de preservar el espíritu de la Constitución dice:

The question is simply this: Can a negro, whose ancestors were imported into this country, and sold as slaves, become a member of the political community formed and brought into existence by the Constitution of the United States, and as such become entitled to all of the rights, and privileges, and immunities, guarantied [sic] by that instrument to the citizen?

We think ... that they [black people] are not included, and were not intended to be included, under the word "citizens" in the Constitution, and can therefore claim none of the rights and privileges which that instrument provides for and secures to citizens of the United States.

Esto lo consideran la sentencia más vergonzosa del Supremo, pero no es la única. Y se mantienen leyes segregacionistas en mayor o menor medida en bastantes estados.

themarquesito

#4 Dred Scott es con diferencia la peor sentencia del Supremo de EE.UU, pero Plessy v Ferguson tampoco es que fuera para aplaudirles.

La extradición de Asange a USA ya fué concedida hace DOS AÑOS, lo que se está resolviendo es la apelación.
Avisadme cuando se resuelva.

