Al menos 94 personas, la mitad negros, murieron tras darles policías sedantes e inmovilizarles entre 2012 y 2021, según hallazgos de AP, FRONTLINE y Centros de Periodismo de Investigación: casi el 10% de más de 1.000 muertes investigadas de sometidos de maneras supuestamente no fatales. Práctica extendida silenciosamente por EE.UU. por 15 años, basada en ciencia dudosa por expertos afines a la policía. Alegando combatividad, daban sedantes como ketamina, ralentizando más su respiración; a veces sufrían paros cardíacos y respiratorio en minutos.
"At least 94 people died after they were given sedatives and restrained by police from 2012 through 2021, according to findings by the AP in collaboration with FRONTLINE (PBS) and the Howard Centers for Investigative Journalism. That’s nearly 10% of the more than 1,000 deaths identified during the investigation of people subdued by police in ways that are not supposed to be fatal. About half of the 94 who died were Black, including Jackson".
