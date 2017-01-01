TOOL - Ænema (vídeo oficial)

Lyrics: Hey, hey, hey, hey, hey Hey, hey, hey, hey Some say the end is near Some say we'll see Armageddon soon Certainly hope we will I sure could use a vacation from this Bullshit three ring circus Sideshow of freaks Here in this hopeless fucking hole we call L.A. The only way to fix it is to flush it all away Any fucking time, any fucking day Learn to swim, see you down in Arizona Bay