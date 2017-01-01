TOOL - Ænema (vídeo oficial)

Lyrics: Hey, hey, hey, hey, hey Hey, hey, hey, hey Some say the end is near Some say we'll see Armageddon soon Certainly hope we will I sure could use a vacation from this Bullshit three ring circus Sideshow of freaks Here in this hopeless fucking hole we call L.A. The only way to fix it is to flush it all away Any fucking time, any fucking day Learn to swim, see you down in Arizona Bay
| etiquetas: aenema , tool
Some say the end is near
Some say we'll see Armageddon soon
I certainly hope we will
I sure could use a vacation from this
Bullshit three-ring
Circus sideshow of
Freaks
Here in this hopeless fucking hole we call L.A.
The only way to fix it is to flush it all away
Any fucking time, any fucking day
Learn to swim, I'll see you down in Arizona bay
Fret for your figure and
Fret for your latte… » ver todo el comentario
"HAY TOOL, HAY MENEO"