edición general
6 meneos
20 clics
TOOL - Ænema (vídeo oficial)

TOOL - Ænema (vídeo oficial)

Lyrics: Hey, hey, hey, hey, hey Hey, hey, hey, hey Some say the end is near Some say we'll see Armageddon soon Certainly hope we will I sure could use a vacation from this Bullshit three ring circus Sideshow of freaks Here in this hopeless fucking hole we call L.A. The only way to fix it is to flush it all away Any fucking time, any fucking day Learn to swim, see you down in Arizona Bay

| etiquetas: aenema , tool
6 0 0 K 70 cultura
3 comentarios
6 0 0 K 70 cultura
El_Tio_Istvan #1 El_Tio_Istvan
Relacionada: www.meneame.net/story/tormenta-historica-bate-record-precipitaciones-1

Some say the end is near
Some say we'll see Armageddon soon
I certainly hope we will
I sure could use a vacation from this
Bullshit three-ring
Circus sideshow of
Freaks
Here in this hopeless fucking hole we call L.A.
The only way to fix it is to flush it all away
Any fucking time, any fucking day
Learn to swim, I'll see you down in Arizona bay
Fret for your figure and
Fret for your latte…   » ver todo el comentario
2 K 37
#2 Crocuto *
Y como lo prometido es deuda, y ya que pese a que soy un puto bocachancla no me gusta que me lo llamen:

"HAY TOOL, HAY MENEO"
1 K 24
#3 Crocuto
A Christian Castro también le gusta este meneo :troll: :troll:  media
0 K 6

menéame