20 aplicaciones tan buenas que es difícil creer que sean completamente gratuitas

Hace algunos meses en Genbeta compartimos con ustedes una larga lista de aplicaciones gratuitas que son tan buenas que cuesta creer que no haya que pagar nada por ellas. Y sin embargo, no son ni de lejos las únicas que cumplen con esas descripción. Así que, como nunca sobran alternativas de software bueno, bonito y gratis, hemos decidido recomendarte otra tanda más de programas de muy buena calidad que puedes instalar sin costo alguno, y que quizás no conocías.