EDICIóN GENERAL
8 meneos
459 clics

20 aplicaciones tan buenas que es difícil creer que sean completamente gratuitas

Hace algunos meses en Genbeta compartimos con ustedes una larga lista de aplicaciones gratuitas que son tan buenas que cuesta creer que no haya que pagar nada por ellas. Y sin embargo, no son ni de lejos las únicas que cumplen con esas descripción. Así que, como nunca sobran alternativas de software bueno, bonito y gratis, hemos decidido recomendarte otra tanda más de programas de muy buena calidad que puedes instalar sin costo alguno, y que quizás no conocías.

| etiquetas: aplicaciones , software gratis , gimp , notepad++
6 2 1 K 71 tecnología
5 comentarios
6 2 1 K 71 tecnología
painful #1 painful
La primera parte a la que se refiere la entradilla es esta:
www.meneame.net/story/15-aplicaciones-tan-buenas-dificil-creer-sean-co
1 K 26
Vodker #2 Vodker *
Pues mal empezamos porque ARDOUR, la primera aplicación no es gratuita como tal (sí lo es su código fuente por si quieres compilarlo).

I thought this was free software
Ardour is free in the following ways:
You are free to do anything with it that you want (including use it on as many machines as you wish, make copies of it for friends).
You can get the source code without charge, and build (and modify) the program yourself.
1 K 24
frg #4 frg *
#2 Bueno, la versión "comunity" la puedes descargar cuando quieras.

community.ardour.org/download

Así que sí, la puedes descargar gratis.
0 K 11
Vodker #5 Vodker
#4 no, no puedo.
0 K 13
Añil #3 Añil
Hay miles, sobre todo si vas a entornos especializados muchas veces hay software libre y solo eso.
Lo del precio, la verdad que no me he fijado tanto.
0 K 11

menéame