No hay vínculo entre los suplementos de vitamina D y la reducción de riesgo de la covid-19 (IN)

Los hallazgos sugieren que los suplementos de vitamina D no reducen el riesgo de covid-19 u otras infecciones respiratorias agudas

Dos grandes ensayos clínicos publicados hoy por The BMJ muestran que aumentar los niveles de vitamina D en adultos durante la pandemia de SARS-CoV-2 no se asoció con la protección contra infecciones del tracto respiratorio o covid-19.

NoEresTuSoyYo
Ojo que hablan de suplementos... no que ahora te la sude y no tomes el Sol de forma natural y te alimentes bien.

El secreto de cómo un animal sobrevive décadas sin agua
El secreto de cómo un animal sobrevive décadas sin agua
thorin

"Both trials have notable limitations. For example, in the UK trial, participants randomised to the active arms knew they were taking an active drug and almost half of controls took a vitamin D supplement on at least one occasion during the trial. In the Norway trial, participants were relatively young and healthy, and most (when tested) had adequate vitamin D levels at the start of the study.



The findings should also be interpreted in the context of a highly effective vaccine rolled out during both trials."

A buenas horas mangas verdes!

#1 a buenas horas no, que vieron la correlación e investigaron si había causalidad.



Es posible que tener buenos niveles de vitamina D de manera "natural" este asociada a una dieta, a un estilo de vida más activo etc y eso sea lo que te protege la salud.



Pero para validar o rechazar la hipótesis se hacen ensayos en condiciones controladas y eso lleva tiempo.

#2 lo decía en plan chiste

Seguimos diagnosticando infecciones de orina con una prueba que tiene 140 años
Seguimos diagnosticando infecciones de orina con una prueba que tiene 140 años
