No hay vínculo entre los suplementos de vitamina D y la reducción de riesgo de la covid-19 (IN)

Los hallazgos sugieren que los suplementos de vitamina D no reducen el riesgo de covid-19 u otras infecciones respiratorias agudas



Dos grandes ensayos clínicos publicados hoy por The BMJ muestran que aumentar los niveles de vitamina D en adultos durante la pandemia de SARS-CoV-2 no se asoció con la protección contra infecciones del tracto respiratorio o covid-19.