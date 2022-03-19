Estamos desarrollando esta nueva version. Puedes volver a la anterior versión de Menéame.

Hace 58 minutos
Publicado hace 58 minutos

El objetivo del estudio fue determinar a través de un metaanálisis la tasa de informes falsos confirmados de agresión sexual a la policía. El metanálisis inicialmente implicó una búsqueda de artículos relevantes. La búsqueda reveló siete estudios en los que los investigadores o sus ayudantes capacitados evaluaron los casos de agresión sexual informados para determinar la tasa de informes falsos confirmados. El metanálisis calculó una tasa general y probó posibles moderadores del tamaño del efecto. La tasa metaanalítica de informes falsos...

Robus
editado

Por lo que dicen:

Out of the seven studies identified in the literature that assessed investigative classifications,rates of confirmed false reports ranged from 2.1 to 10.3 percent.

Pero en el caso del 2.1%

The study found 17 confirmed false reports of rape out of 850, and noted that several more (n = 77) were “in question” by investigators.

Lo que subiría la proporción de 2.1 a 11%

Y las conclusiones:

These conservative findings show that confirmed false reports of sexual assault occur at a rate of at least 5 percent, meaning thousands of people are falsely accused annually around the world. Unfortunately, false reports wreak havoc on the innocent people involved, and often losses to their reputation, livelihood, and mental health are not recoverable evenwhen the falsity of the claim is uncovered.

Dudo que este artículo llegue a portada...

Pero tiene mi voto.

V1
K21
Animalando

Estaría bien que alguien ponga el resumen de las conclusiones.

V0
K9
B...
autor

#1 Como Lonsway et al. (2009) señaló: “El problema de los informes falsos puede ser una de las barreras más importantes para investigar y enjuiciar con éxito la agresión sexual”. Está claro a partir de los hallazgos de los estudios en el metanálisis que algunas personas mienten acerca de haber sido agredidas sexualmente. Tales alegaciones falsas pueden ayudar a generar sospechas y cinismo dirigidos a personas que han sido agredidas sexualmente, desvío de recursos escasos hacia casos falsos, dificultades para la policía
investigadores para establecer la veracidad de las afirmaciones y las percepciones erróneas de la sociedad sobre la tasa a la que las personas acusan falsamente a otros. Estos hallazgos conservadores muestran que los informes falsos confirmados
de agresión sexual ocurren a una tasa de al menos el 5 por ciento, lo que significa que miles de personas son acusadas falsamente anualmente en todo el mundo. Desafortunadamente, los informes falsos causan estragos en las personas inocentes involucradas y, a menudo, las pérdidas en su reputación, sustento y salud mental no son recuperables incluso cuando se descubre la falsedad de la afirmación. La investigación futura debería examinar con más detalle los casos equívocos que no se incluyeron aquí. Si hubiera una forma válida de probar la veracidad de estas afirmaciones difíciles, se podrían hacer estimaciones más precisas de la tasa real de todas las acusaciones falsas de agresión sexual. Otros proyectos podrían examinar las tasas de informes falsos confirmados de agresiones sexuales en áreas del mundo diferentes a las cubiertas en el metanálisis, creando la posibilidad de comparar tasas en diferentes entornos y culturas. Los estudios futuros también podrían examinar el cambio en las tasas a lo largo del tiempo o en respuesta a variaciones en las leyes o procedimientos relevantes. Calcular el acuerdo entre evaluadores y usar estándares explícitos para las categorizaciones ayudará a maximizar la confiabilidad y validez de los juicios sobre si los informes son falsos.

V3
K44
anarion321
editado

#1 "The total false reporting rate, including both confirmed and equivocal cases, would be greater than the 5 percent rate found here. "

Entiendo que según lo que pone el Abstract sería un 5%.

V1
K22
chasethosecrazybaldheads

#1 el breve texto es la conclusion del informe , si quieres que alguien te haga un resumen de un resumen te arriesgas tambien a las interpretaciones de este...

V0
K6