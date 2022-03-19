Portada
Por lo que dicen:
Out of the seven studies identified in the literature that assessed investigative classifications,rates of confirmed false reports ranged from 2.1 to 10.3 percent.
Pero en el caso del 2.1%
The study found 17 confirmed false reports of rape out of 850, and noted that several more (n = 77) were “in question” by investigators.
Lo que subiría la proporción de 2.1 a 11%
Y las conclusiones:
These conservative findings show that confirmed false reports of sexual assault occur at a rate of at least 5 percent, meaning thousands of people are falsely accused annually around the world. Unfortunately, false reports wreak havoc on the innocent people involved, and often losses to their reputation, livelihood, and mental health are not recoverable evenwhen the falsity of the claim is uncovered.
#1 "The total false reporting rate, including both confirmed and equivocal cases, would be greater than the 5 percent rate found here. "
Entiendo que según lo que pone el Abstract sería un 5%.
#1 el breve texto es la conclusion del informe , si quieres que alguien te haga un resumen de un resumen te arriesgas tambien a las interpretaciones de este...