Portada
Hace 21 minutos | Por irdnas a elblogdeuma.com
Publicado hace 21 minutos por irdnas a elblogdeuma.com

Marcas y empresas que experimentan con animales

 elblogdeuma.com

Te listo las marcas y empresas que realizan experimentos con animales para crear sus productos. Cambiar de hábitos de consumo es posible, siempre y cuando sea para mejor.

Etiquetas

meneado 8
DE3C548D-E347-406A-A60F-E6BBD322CAB7 39 6

Comentarios

n
editado

Mientras los "cerdos" coman y vivan como cerdos no habrá nada que hacer

V 0
K 19
OCLuis

Todo organismo vivo quiere seguir con vida, esa es una verdad fundamental, pero para comprenderlo hay que tener un mínimo de inteligencia.
Si se tiene ese mínimo de inteligencia, el siguiente paso es respetar la vida, en todas sus formas y de todas las maneras.

V 0
K 13
lameiro

Bien, no uso ninguna de esas mierdas.
Acuvue (Johnson & Johnson)
Air Wick (Reckitt Benckiser)
American Beauty (Estee Lauder)
Aqua di Parma
Aramis (Estee Lauder)
Atelier Cologne
Avon Products, Inc.
Balenciaga
Benefit Cosmetics
Biotherm (L’Oreal)
Bobbi Brown (Estee Lauder)
Burberry
BVLGARI parfums
Cacharel (L’Oreal)
Calvin Klein Cosmetics
Chloe
Christina Aguilera Perfumes (Procter & Gamble)
Clarins of Paris
Clean & Clear (Johnson & Johnson)
Clearasil (Reckitt Benckiser)
Clinique (Estee Lauder)
Davidoff
Diesel
Dior
DOLCE & GABBANA (Coty)
Donna Karan (Estee Lauder)
Dr. Scholl’s (Bayer)
Durex (Reckitt Benckiser)
Elie Saab
Elizabeth Arden
ELLEgirl
Estee Lauder
For Beloved One
Garnier (L’Oreal)
Gatineau (Revlon)
Gillette Co.(Procter & Gamble)
Giorgio Armani (L’Oreal)
Givenchy Inc
Gucci Fragrances (Coty)
Guerlain
Head & Shoulders (Procter & Gamble)
Helena Rubinstein (L’Oreal)
Hugo Boss (Coty)
Issey Miyake
Jimmy Choo
Johnson & Johnson
Kenzo Parfums
Kerastase (L’Oreal)
L’Occitane
Lacoste Fragrances (Coty)
Lancome (L’Oreal)
LaRoche Posay (L’Oreal)
Listerine (Johnson & Johnson)
Loewe
Marc Jacobs Fragrances
Mary Kay
Max Factor (Coty)
Maybelline (L’Oreal)
miu miu
Neutrogena (Johnson & Johnson)
Nina Ricci (Puig)
Nivea (Beiersdorf)
Olay (Procter & Gamble)
Oriflame USA
Paco Rabanne (Puig)
Pantene (Procter & Gamble)
Piz Buin (Johnson & Johnson)
Raid (S.C. Johnson)
Ralph Lauren Fragrances (L’oreal)
Revlon
Schwarzkopf (Henkel)
Scotch-Brite (3M)
Sensodyne (GlaxoSmithKline)
Sephora Cosmetics
Shiseido Cosmetics
Talika
Tous
Versace
Vichy (L’Oreal)
Vicks (Procter & Gamble)
Victoria’s Secret (L Brands)
Vidal Sassoon (Coty)
Yves Rocher USA

V 0
K 10
Cachopín

#2 ¿Seguro que no usas nada de Procter & Gamble o 3M?

V 1
K 14
lameiro

#3 No sé ni que es.

V 0
K 10
T
editado

Las de telemarketing no salen, que raro...

V 0
K 7