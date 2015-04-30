La fábrica de armas zaragozana que nutre al ejército ucraniano, envió lanzacohetes a Yemen y recibe ayudas de la DGA

Portada
Si envío lanzacohetes a Yemen está bien para que se defiendan. Me preocuparía si los hubiese enviado a Arabia Saudí ...
#1
Te copio lo que dice el informe que enlaza el artículo.
armamentresearch.com
Export to Saudi Arabia & Presence in Yemen
In the mid-1990s, Instalaza, along with various other Spanish defence sector companies, exported significant quantities of materiel to Saudi Arabia. This included a number of C90-CR rocket launchers; according to a confidential source in Spain, some 5000 C90-CR series weapons were delivered to Saudi Arabia in the early 1990s. Such weapons are not known to have been exported to other countries in the region. The confidential source in Spain indicated that Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, and the UAE had not received any C90-CR series systems. This indicates that Saudi Arabia presents a likely source any such weapons found in Saudi Arabia and neighbouring countries were provided during this time period (Aguirre, 1992).
C-90 series weapons have not been exported from Spain to Yemen. The Spanish Ministry ofEconomy issued a series of documents called Estadísticas españolas de exportación de material dedefensa, de otro material y de productos y tecnologías de doble uso (‘Spanish export statistics ofdefence equipment, other materiel, and dual-use products and technologies’; or EEEMD)
. EEMD reports suggest that there have not been significant defence materiel exports, particularly of ordnance, from Spain to Yemen. Whilst the issuance of detailed EEMD reports is a relatively recent practice, earlier export reports and contemporary and modern sources indicate defence ties between Spain and Yemen have been near non-existent (Rodríguez, 2016).
Así que lo que insinúa el artículo ¡Una mierda!
El informe dice justo lo contrario que el titular :
Las armas de la serie C-90 no se han exportado de España a Yemen. El Ministerio de Economía español emitió una serie de documentos denominados Estadísticas españolas de exportación de material de defensa, de otro material y de productos y tecnologías de doble uso; o EEEMD)
