Portada
Hace 48 minutos | Por cromax a arainfo.org
Publicado hace 48 minutos por cromax a arainfo.org
La fábrica de armas zaragozana que nutre al ejército ucraniano, envió lanzacohetes a Yemen y recibe ayudas de la DGA

La fábrica de armas zaragozana que nutre al ejército ucraniano, envió lanzacohetes a Yemen y recibe ayudas de la DGA

 arainfo.org

Hablamos de Instalaza. En ella trabajó Pedro Morenés, que, posteriormente, cuando fue ministro de Defensa con el PP, firmó múltiples contratos con la misma. Además, el Gobierno español declaró sus instalaciones como de “Interés militar”. El Gobierno español parece decidido a seguir los dictados de la OTAN y aumentar el gasto en Defensa hasta el 2% del PIB. Lo que supondría una consignación para este Ministerio de más de 24.000 millones de euros, un 136,9% más que la actual y, por ejemplo, un 298% más que el de Educación; un 526% más que el de C

Etiquetas

DE3C548D-E347-406A-A60F-E6BBD322CAB7 19 15
Comunidad destacada de hoy
communty actualidad
Actualidad
Actualidad y sociedad
actualidad

Comentarios

E
editado

Si envío lanzacohetes a Yemen está bien para que se defiendan. Me preocuparía si los hubiese enviado a Arabia Saudí ...

V 2
K 38
rojo_separatista

#1, obviamente los enviaron a la Arabia Saudí, aunque está explicado como el culo.

V 4
K 66
E
editado

#2 lo único que dice de Yemen o Arabia es:
"En 2022 se sabe que ha vendido armas a Italia y Estonia, y, antes que en Ucrania, y seguramente también en nombre de la paz, los C90 de Instalaza ya estuvieron en otra guerra con mucho menos foco mediático, la de Yemen"

V 0
K 8
rojo_separatista

#6, los yemenís son aliados de Irán, es imposible que un país fe la OTAN les envíe armas.

V 0
K 11
E

#11 no se en qué basas esa alianza, pero bueno...

V 0
K 8
rojo_separatista

#12, infobae.com

V 0
K 11
E

#14 es que yo veo que en la guerra de Yemen el resto de países van al interés de cada momento. Y el negocio de las armas es uno de ellos.

V 0
K 8
NullusSum
editado

#1

Te copio lo que dice el informe que enlaza el artículo.

armamentresearch.com

Export to Saudi Arabia & Presence in Yemen
In the mid-1990s, Instalaza, along with various other Spanish defence sector companies, exported significant quantities of materiel to Saudi Arabia. This included a number of C90-CR rocket launchers; according to a confidential source in Spain, some 5000 C90-CR series weapons were delivered to Saudi Arabia in the early 1990s. Such weapons are not known to have been exported to other countries in the region. The confidential source in Spain indicated that Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, and the UAE had not received any C90-CR series systems. This indicates that Saudi Arabia presents a likely source any such weapons found in Saudi Arabia and neighbouring countries were provided during this time period (Aguirre, 1992).


C-90 series weapons have not been exported from Spain to Yemen. The Spanish Ministry ofEconomy issued a series of documents called Estadísticas españolas de exportación de material dedefensa, de otro material y de productos y tecnologías de doble uso (‘Spanish export statistics ofdefence equipment, other materiel, and dual-use products and technologies’; or EEEMD)

. EEMD reports suggest that there have not been significant defence materiel exports, particularly of ordnance, from Spain to Yemen. Whilst the issuance of detailed EEMD reports is a relatively recent practice, earlier export reports and contemporary and modern sources indicate defence ties between Spain and Yemen have been near non-existent (Rodríguez, 2016).

Así que lo que insinúa el artículo ¡Una mierda!

V 3
K 48
cromax
autor

#1 Creo que lo correcto hubiera sido decir envió lanzacohetes a Arabia para la guerra de Yemen.

V 1
K 24
NullusSum

#4

Pero entonces reconoces que estás involucrado en una matanza, de la otra forma dejar lugar a la duda.

V 0
K 14
E

#4 con decir "a Arabia Saudí" yo creo que se entiende, si es verdad que se las enviaron a los saudis

V 0
K 8
Cómo el Supremo encubrió a Fernández Díaz y a Pino en la cuenta falsa de Trias
Cómo el Supremo encubrió a Fernández Díaz y a Pino en la cuenta falsa de Trias
m

iNSTALAZA no fabrica lanzacohetes, sino lanzagranadas.... un poco de seriedad...

V 1
K 19
NullusSum

#5

Granada: la impulsa una carga se proyección.
Cohete: lleva su propio motor.

Es un lanzacohetes.

V 1
K 30
JesusMaeztu
editado

El informe dice justo lo contrario que el titular :
Las armas de la serie C-90 no se han exportado de España a Yemen. El Ministerio de Economía español emitió una serie de documentos denominados Estadísticas españolas de exportación de material de defensa, de otro material y de productos y tecnologías de doble uso; o EEEMD)
armamentresearch.com

V 0
K 10
La Comisión Europea da un ultimátum a España por no trasponer completamente la directiva contra la evasión fiscal
La Comisión Europea da un ultimátum a España por no trasponer completamente la directiva contra la evasión fiscal
Candidatas
27
meneos
actualidad Las olas de calor y los incendios abrasan a Europa, África y Asia
60
meneos
actualidad Angelica Rubio defiende a Ferreras, porque «hay medios de comunicación que han publicado muchos más bulos»: «Curiosa forma de defender el buen periodismo»
28
meneos
actualidad '¿Ha tenido un aborto recientemente?' Australiana en tránsito por EE. UU. es interrogada y luego deportada [EN]
63
meneos
actualidad Descubren a discapacitados trabajando en una nave industrial a casi 40 grados
34
meneos
actualidad Las 113 detenciones del clan que saltaba por los tejados y tenía atemorizado a Osuna
18
meneos
actualidad José Antonio Marcos se despide emocionado después de 26 años al frente de Hora 14
29
meneos
actualidad El proyecto de inversión en cannabis JuicyFields colapsa y deja miles de inversores atrapados
46
meneos
actualidad Vox agrieta el gobierno y bloquea 4.000 empleos rurales del Diálogo Social de Castilla y León
28
meneos
actualidad Barcelona obliga a las tiendas 24 horas del Triángulo Golfo a cerrar las noches de miércoles a domingo para frenar el botellón
16
meneos
actualidad Los pronósticos de temperatura para el Reino Unido de 2050 se adelantan 28 años (eng)
37
meneos
actualidad Detenido un presunto agresor sexual en La Rioja gracias a la colaboración ciudadana
38
meneos
actualidad Bill Gates y el neo-feudalismo: una mirada más profunda al Bill agricultor
14
meneos
actualidad Borrell: ‘¿Habríamos sido capaces de hacerlo solos?’
D

Veo que nadie señala "al Kichi" del lugar ni le exige nada...

V 0
K 9