Ministra de Israel contesta que matan a gente en Gaza "porque no podemos meter a toda esa gente en prisión"  

"Oh Dios mío. A esta Ministra del Gobierno de Israel se le pregunta por qué sus fuerzas están matando a tiros a manifestantes palestinos en el paso de Gaza. ¿Su respuesta? 'No podemos meterlos a todos en la cárcel' ". (Ing) : “Oh my goodness me. This Israeli Government Minister is asked why their forces are shooting Palestinian protestors dead at the Gaza crossing. Her reply? “We can’t fit them all in jail”.