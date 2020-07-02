"Italia debe aprender a cuidarse en la próxima crisis económica" Rutte, primer ministro Holanda [ENG]

Italia debe aprender a cuidarse en la próxima crisis económica, dijo el primer ministro Mark Rutte en una entrevista con la revista del mayor periódico italiano Corriere della Sera. Rutte dijo que comprende que Italia se vio afectada por la pandemia de coronavirus y que necesita ayuda, pero que el país también debe aprender a mantenerse en pie.
Se les acabaría el discurso.
This means that states that need and deserve help must also ensure that they are able to deal with such crises on their own in the future in a resilient way. And I would like to add that I admire what Conte is doing, trying to implement a package of reforms aimed at increasing Italy's productivity and competitiveness, including unpopular measures. It's a good start and I hope it goes on. Because it is crucial that next time Italy is able to… » ver todo el comentario