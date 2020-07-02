EDICIóN GENERAL
11 meneos
18 clics
"Italia debe aprender a cuidarse en la próxima crisis económica" Rutte, primer ministro Holanda [ENG]

"Italia debe aprender a cuidarse en la próxima crisis económica" Rutte, primer ministro Holanda [ENG]

Italia debe aprender a cuidarse en la próxima crisis económica, dijo el primer ministro Mark Rutte en una entrevista con la revista del mayor periódico italiano Corriere della Sera. Rutte dijo que comprende que Italia se vio afectada por la pandemia de coronavirus y que necesita ayuda, pero que el país también debe aprender a mantenerse en pie.

| etiquetas: rutte , europa , coronabonos , solidaridad , eselmercadoamigo
9 2 0 K 80 actualidad
9 comentarios
9 2 0 K 80 actualidad
Lonnegan #1 Lonnegan
Holanda debe aprender a cobrar impuestos
4 K 51
Cehona #3 Cehona
#1 Europa debiera acabar con los paraísos fiscales. No necesitamos mendigar si se pagaran en cada país.
Se les acabaría el discurso.
9 K 93
Valjean1972 #2 Valjean1972
Hay que decirlo más, son unos hijos de puta espero que esta Unión Europea de mierda reviente.
2 K 30
AviRabinovitz #7 AviRabinovitz
y si Francia, Italia, Portugal y nosotros les mandamos a estos a tomar por culo ?
0 K 11
#6 joja79
Veremos a ver quien los rescata a ellos cuando la subida del nivel del mar hunda literalmente a los Países Bajos.
0 K 10
Furio_Camilo #4 Furio_Camilo
Ojalá que tengamos ocasión de repetirle estas mismas palabras a estos soberbios nazis. No me caían mal los holandeses, pero a partir de ahora me alegraré de todo lo malo que les pase.
0 K 8
arawaco #8 arawaco
La superioridad moral del holandés gracias a la gran capacidad económica de sus país, claro, nunca va a decir que esa ventaja es gracias a ser un pequeño paríso seco, en la europa de los impuestos. :roll:
0 K 8
#5 zxspectrum
Alguien se está ganando una buena hostia.
0 K 7
Sofa_Knight #9 Sofa_Knight *
El titular está un poco (300 km) sacado de contexto:

This means that states that need and deserve help must also ensure that they are able to deal with such crises on their own in the future in a resilient way. And I would like to add that I admire what Conte is doing, trying to implement a package of reforms aimed at increasing Italy's productivity and competitiveness, including unpopular measures. It's a good start and I hope it goes on. Because it is crucial that next time Italy is able to…   » ver todo el comentario
0 K 7

menéame