El impresionante salto de una jugadora de voleibol para salvar un punto

Parecía que el punto estaba perdido pero fue entonces cuando apareció una jugadora del equipo de voleibol del instituto y, como si tuviese superpoderes, saltó por encima de su capitana y devolvió el balón al otro lado de la red. (Texto de la segunda vía) | Vías y otras perspectivas en #1

| etiquetas: voleibol , jugadora , salto , instituto , decatur , texas , ee.uu. , deporte , vídeo
5 comentarios
ℜorschach_ #2 ℜorschach_ *
¡Ojo a la segunda salvada en el mismo punto! o_o Fli-pan-te esta chica. :shit:

twitter.com/Apfinney
'Senior @ Decatur Volleyball {0x1f64c} - Track - Be the change you want to see in the world {0x1f30e} '
mnolo #3 mnolo
No confundir con voley playa, no se ve carne. :troll:
Caribbean1706 #4 Caribbean1706
Que increíble culo!
ℜorschach_ #5 ℜorschach_
#4 Es un instituto, tienen catorce años. :-|
2 K 39

