Si el cerebro femenino es distinto al masculino, ¿por qué estamos diseñando medicamentos solo para ellos?

La mayoría de los experimentos con animales en el laboratorio han sido realizados en machos, bajo la premisa que el cerebro masculino y femenino responden por igual a la enfermedad. Cada día están saliendo más estudios científicos que demuestran que esto es erróneo, y nos cuestionamos si realmente nos hemos olvidado de estudiar el cerebro femenino. etiquetas: cerebro. femenino , masculino , medicamentos
www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4013687/
"All animal studies were approved by the USUHS Institutional Animal Care and Use committee and were conducted in accordance with the NRC guide to the Care and Use of Laboratory Animals. The 9–10-week-old male C57BL/6 mice (NCI, Frederick, MD) were housed in the regular cages with access to food and water ad libitum and a 12:12 light/dark cycle. Mice were allowed to acclimatize to the animal facilities for several days after arrival."