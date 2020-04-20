Detenida una profesora por dar a sus alumnos cupcakes con semen de su marido

Los hechos tuvieron lugar en octubre, según relata el diario local The Advocate. Cynthia Perkins, de 35 años y profesora de Inglés en el instituto Westside Junior ofreció pasteles que, entre sus ingredientes, contenían esperma de su esposo, Dennis Perkins, de 44 años.
| etiquetas: profesora , madalenas , lefa , marido , dentención
Google como prueba: Hundreds of sexual keywords and search terms Dennis Perkins allegedly entered into search engines such as Google, many included sexual acts involving children
O el trabajo del marido: Dennis was a high-ranking Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Deputy.
WoW
Mágico, ¿no?
Para quejarte tienes la |buambulancia si quieres.
TU TANVIEN ERES MUI HINTELIJENTE HOYGAN
Gracias por tu colaboración
Aquí algunos aprovechando para sacar tajada.
Allegations of domestic abuse by Cynthia Perkins upon a child: the filing details that a child told investigators Cynthia Perkins pulled a child “by her hair into a bathroom, slammed her head against the wall, and threw her to the ground.” It went on to say she “then began hitting and slapping her.”
The pictures also showed Dennis and Cynthia allegedly forcing a female child to perform oral sex on him
Statements from a female adult victim alleging Cynthia’s alleged role in her rape and possible drugging
Una asquerosidad de pareja.
De Lousiana, Estados Unidos
No sería profesora de "lengua"?