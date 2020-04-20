EDICIóN GENERAL
Detenida una profesora por dar a sus alumnos cupcakes con semen de su marido

Los hechos tuvieron lugar en octubre, según relata el diario local The Advocate. Cynthia Perkins, de 35 años y profesora de Inglés en el instituto Westside Junior ofreció pasteles que, entre sus ingredientes, contenían esperma de su esposo, Dennis Perkins, de 44 años.

etiquetas: profesora , madalenas , lefa , marido , dentención
Boroman #4 Boroman
Hoy los jóvenes solo quieren derechos.
#20 righter
He aquí el postre en cuestión..  media
Paltus #5 Paltus
¿Y eso, cómo lo descubren?
Meneador_Compulsivo #11 Meneador_Compulsivo *
#5 El glaseado tenía grumo
AubreyDG #15 AubreyDG
#5 Eso me estaba preguntando. Lo único que se me ocurre es que hubiera tal cantidad de semen que fuera obvio :-D
#23 itsmyopinion
#5 tres alumnas se quedaron embarazadas
#12 Frontovik
Joer, hay de todo en esta historia!!!
senfet #24 senfet
#12 La noticia en ese medio no da muchos detalles. Aquí se pueden leer más: www.wafb.com/2020/04/20/kiran-new-court-filings-into-dennis-cynthia-pe

Google como prueba: Hundreds of sexual keywords and search terms Dennis Perkins allegedly entered into search engines such as Google, many included sexual acts involving children

O el trabajo del marido: Dennis was a high-ranking Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Deputy.
#25 A_Perez
cupcake = madalenorro de colores
drm #10 drm
#6 si que le sucede a mi historial?
Shotokax #13 Shotokax
#10 2 de 4 (50%) noticias del mismo medio.
drm #14 drm *
#13 Eres muy inteligente, ¿las has contado o te fijas en el dato?, si las cuentas veras que solo he enviado 4 noticias en total, es facil llegar a ese promedio, y deja que te quite la venda.... imaginate que solo hubiera mandado una ¡SERIA EL 100%!...

WoW

Mágico, ¿no?
Shotokax #16 Shotokax *
#14 claro que es fácil, por eso no se debe repetir una fuente hasta que se haya realizado un alto número de envíos.

Para quejarte tienes la |buambulancia si quieres.

TU TANVIEN ERES MUI HINTELIJENTE HOYGAN
drm #17 drm
#16 venga ya has dicho tu discurso, vuelve al sub que comentas para dejar tu queja y por cierto puedes volver cuando quieras :-)

Gracias por tu colaboración
Shotokax #18 Shotokax
#17 yo no he protestado por nada. Te he explicado las normas solamente y eres tú el que, en lugar de tratar de entenderlo, se ha puesto quejoso porque has enviado muy pocas noticias y bla bla bla.
drm #19 drm
#18 alma de cantaro... relajate un poco que hace mucha calor. al ignore un ratico.
#29 colomer *
#18 Salvo que seas admin o dueño de este infecto lugar, tú no tienes nada que explicar a nadie. Tu criterio es uno más. Vota lo que te salga del forro y ya está.
CandidoM #30 CandidoM
#18 no conocía la norma de que sólo puedes repetir medio cuando has enviado muchas noticias. ¿Puedes poner un link a ella?
#32 Oooo
#30 se lo ha sacado de la chistera.
#26 itsmyopinion
Según los abogados, el padre de una de las alumnas afectadas está aquejado de una severa depresión que le impide encontrar trabajo. Otra madre y su hija están en tratamiento psicológico, con síntomas el insomnio. El instituto también ha sido acusado por negligencia.

Aquí algunos aprovechando para sacar tajada.
senfet #28 senfet
#26 Porque ese medio se queda en la anécdota. Aquí hay más detalles del caso: www.wafb.com/2020/04/20/kiran-new-court-filings-into-dennis-cynthia-pe

Allegations of domestic abuse by Cynthia Perkins upon a child: the filing details that a child told investigators Cynthia Perkins pulled a child “by her hair into a bathroom, slammed her head against the wall, and threw her to the ground.” It went on to say she “then began hitting and slapping her.”

The pictures also showed Dennis and Cynthia allegedly forcing a female child to perform oral sex on him

Statements from a female adult victim alleging Cynthia’s alleged role in her rape and possible drugging
toshiro #27 toshiro
Señorita, ¡¡esta madalena sabe a semen!!. Bravo por el primero o primera en quejarse.
McCarrack #1 McCarrack
El ingrediente secreto de su receta.
Narhei #22 Narhei
A ver cómo cuentas que la magdalena que te da tu profesora sabe a semen.
#21 laruladelnorte
La pareja se enfrenta a cargos de violación, agresión sexual, voyeurismo, mezclar sustancias dañinas, obscenidad y pornografía infantil. Además, en una causa separada, ambos se enfrentan a cargos por abusos sexuales a animales.

Una asquerosidad de pareja.
POLE288 #3 POLE288
"profesora de Inglés"

De Lousiana, Estados Unidos

No sería profesora de "lengua"?
Fantabuloso_contrincario #8 Fantabuloso_contrincario
#3 Por varios motivos, será la profesora de francés.
#33 mariopg
mejor noticia del año?
drm #2 drm
Es curioso no se como buscara meneame cuando publicas una noticia las que pueden ser parecidas antes de finalmente lanzarla... pero en este caso todas las que aparecian eran relacionadas con Ana Rosa. :-/
Paltus #7 Paltus
#2 por detención y marido quizás?
drm #9 drm
#7 jajaja cierto xD
Manuel_A. #34 Manuel_A.
Cupcakes de bukkake :tinfoil:
