La empresa española que hace biopsias virtuales con inteligencia artificial

La valenciana Quibim ha desarrollado algoritmos que permiten extraer e interpretar datos cuantificables de imágenes médicas de un tejido sin la necesidad de contar con una muestra, es decir, de forma no invasiva. Su actividad principal se centra en los tumores.

Ante este tipo de artículos hay que poner esto:

"Ignore the hype of the startups that you see in the press. Mostly, it’s a pack of lies. Half of these startups will be dead in a year. So, focus on building your business so you can be the one left standing." -Jules Pieri, Co-founder and CEO of The Grommet

Traducción:
"Ignora el ensalzamiento de startups que ves en la prensa. La mayoría son una montón de mentiras. La mitad de esas startups estarán muertas en un año. Por tanto focalízate en montar tu negocio para que seas el único que quede"
Jules Pieri, Co-fundadora y CEO of The Grommet

