Detectan en laboratorio una partícula que es como una estrella de neutrones en miniatura

Detectan en laboratorio una partícula que es como una estrella de neutrones en miniatura

Una partícula que no debería existir ha sido detectada en laboratorio: llamada tetraneutrón, es como una estrella de neutrones en miniatura. Los físicos la llevaban buscando desde hace medio siglo. Investigadores de la Universidad Técnica de Munich (TUM) aseguran haber detectado en laboratorio una partícula considerada imposible, llamada tetraneutrón, que los físicos llevan buscando desde hace medio siglo y que sería como una estrella de neutrones en miniatura.

sorrillo
Y los átomos de hidrógeno son como una estrella como el Sol en miniatura.

#1 Pero el átomo de hidrógeno se ha estudiado mucho, esta es nueva.

"Los físicos llevaban buscando desde hace medio siglo una partícula que no debería existir"

Y yo he detectado un periodista sensacionalista que tampoco debería existir.

blockchain
La wiki estará desactualizada, y levante-emv llevándole la delantera en ciencia!

"A tetraneutron is a hypothetical stable cluster of four neutrons. The existence of this cluster of particles is not supported by current models of nuclear forces.[1] There is some empirical evidence suggesting that this particle does exist, based on a 2001 experiment by Francisco-Miguel Marqués and co-workers at the Ganil accelerator in Caen using a novel detection method in observations of the disintegration of beryllium and lithium nuclei.[2] However, subsequent attempts to replicate this observation have failed."

peramangoajo

Yo detecté un pedacito de hueso en la sopa de garbanzos de fin de año.

