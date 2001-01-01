Detectan en laboratorio una partícula que es como una estrella de neutrones en miniatura

Portada
"A tetraneutron is a hypothetical stable cluster of four neutrons. The existence of this cluster of particles is not supported by current models of nuclear forces.[1] There is some empirical evidence suggesting that this particle does exist, based on a 2001 experiment by Francisco-Miguel Marqués and co-workers at the Ganil accelerator in Caen using a novel detection method in observations of the disintegration of beryllium and lithium nuclei.[2] However, subsequent attempts to replicate this observation have failed."