Hace 55 minutos | Por euleriano a mobile.twitter.com
Publicado hace 55 minutos por euleriano a mobile.twitter.com

Escape de Gorskoye

 mobile.twitter.com

Escape de Gorskoye. Las tropas ucranianas huyen a toda prisa en una columna de vehículos.

Una mierda me registro yo en Twitter.

Ah, no sabía que se puede ver desde SMPlayer con yt-dlp

¿Por qué no lo pueden ver los menores? No hay explosiones, ni sangre, ni tetas.

No se ve nada que pueda herir tu sensibilidad. No es que lo esté buscando. Ya de por sí una guerra es lo peor y cuando veo imagenes siempre pienso que hay personas ahí que están muriendo.
No pueden ser tropas ucranianas porque supuestamente estamos ganando la guerra.

