Escape de Gorskoye

Publicado hace 55 minutos por euleriano a mobile.twitter.com
Portada
mis comunidades
otras secciones
Age-restricted adult content. This content might not be appropriate for people under 18 years old. To view this media, you’ll need to log in to Twitter. Learn more
Show more replies
See what’s happening
Join Twitter to get the full story with all the live commentary.
Log in
Una mierda me registro yo en Twitter.
No se ve nada que pueda herir tu sensibilidad. No es que lo esté buscando. Ya de por sí una guerra es lo peor y cuando veo imagenes siempre pienso que hay personas ahí que están muriendo.
No pueden ser tropas ucranianas porque supuestamente estamos ganando la guerra.