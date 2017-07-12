Portada
Una amenaza existencial para hacer buena ciencia [ENG]

"Lo que los científicos pueden enseñar y la investigación que podemos realizar están bajo ataque. Lo sé porque lo estoy viviendo", escribe la bióloga Luana Maroja. "Lo que está en juego no es simplemente nuestra reputación, sino nuestra capacidad de buscar la verdad y el conocimiento científico".

Comentarios

antiglower
editado

But in some biology 101 classes, teachers are telling students that sexes—not gender, sex—are on a continuum. At least one college I know teaches with the “gender unicorn” and informs students that it is bigoted to think that humans come in two distinct and discrete sexes.

Anteayer o ayer pasaron este artículo para educar a los intolerantes que seguimos pensando sobre el sexo en términos binarios, por si alguien se cree que el envío exagera : elmostrador.cl

