Corona Lumens Lighting

Lumens lighting fixtures are not only used as accent lighting but also in homes for their utility function. A Luminus light is a very effective and economical choice of lighting in many applications. These recessed lights have two or more small bulbs placed in a recess within the ceiling moulding. This recess is small enough to avoid a lot of space wastage. The product's cost-effectiveness makes it ideal for use in high traffic areas and where space is of great importance. Most of the Lumens lighting fixtures can be recessed up to 18 inches.