75 razones para escuchar a Van Morrison

Le caen 75 palos a Van Morrison y se me ocurren, sin hacer mucho esfuerzo, 75 razones para subirle al altar mayor de la música de todos los tiempos y de todos los géneros. Y también me vienen a la cabeza 75 de sus canciones, al menos, que me apetece escuchar casi en cualquier momento y en cualquier circunstancia. Sus 47 discos dan para eso y para mucho más.
Days when the rains came?
Down in the hollow
Playing a new game
Laughing and a-running, hey, hey
Skipping and a-jumping
In the misty morning fog with
Our, our hearts a-thumping
And you, my brown-eyed girl
You, my brown-eyed girl
Whatever happened
To Tuesday and so slow
Going down the old mine with a
Transistor radio
Standing in the sunlight laughing
Hide behind a rainbow's wall
Slipping and a-sliding
All along the waterfall
With you, my brown-eyed girl
