75 razones para escuchar a Van Morrison

Le caen 75 palos a Van Morrison y se me ocurren, sin hacer mucho esfuerzo, 75 razones para subirle al altar mayor de la música de todos los tiempos y de todos los géneros. Y también me vienen a la cabeza 75 de sus canciones, al menos, que me apetece escuchar casi en cualquier momento y en cualquier circunstancia. Sus 47 discos dan para eso y para mucho más.

#6 Tensk
Creo que el voto "cansino" se inventó para el protagonista de este meneo.
Veelicus #1 Veelicus
Hey, where did we go
Days when the rains came?
Down in the hollow
Playing a new game

Laughing and a-running, hey, hey
Skipping and a-jumping
In the misty morning fog with
Our, our hearts a-thumping
And you, my brown-eyed girl
You, my brown-eyed girl

Whatever happened
To Tuesday and so slow
Going down the old mine with a
Transistor radio

Standing in the sunlight laughing
Hide behind a rainbow's wall
Slipping and a-sliding
All along the waterfall
With you, my brown-eyed girl
You, my brown-eyed…   » ver todo el comentario
#2 jpablo
Pues a mi me parece bastante aburrido y soso. ¿En los altares de la música de todos los tiempos?. Sera cuestión de gustos y ya esta.
Jec_Ridoi #3 Jec_Ridoi
#2 Opino lo mismo. Esta muy sobrevalorado.
#4 buahsington
#2 Para mi es potentísimo, soy muy fan
Jec_Ridoi #5 Jec_Ridoi
Es uno de los cantantes fetiches de muchos culturetas y en mi modesta opinión, no hay para tanto. Por citar algunos compañeros de generación como Mick Jageer o Pete Townsed tienen muchísimo más prestigio sin tener que atiborrar a los fans. Lo que creo que ha pasado es que coincidio una època en que se volvió muy asiduo en los festivales de verano y la gente snob busca exclusividad y si es cercana y no muy manoseada mejor que mejor. Y ahí tenemos al bueno de Van que en Barcelona siempre tenia preparada la alfombra roja. Hacer muchos discos no significa que seas bueno. The Fall, Elvis Costello han hecho discos como churros, luego hay que hacer casi un trabajo de investigación para ver algun tema que valga la pena.
