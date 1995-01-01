'Time' da una lección de periodismo a Ana Rosa y Cía

Portada
Ana Zorra es un cáncer. Un títere bien pagado de la clase dominante para que les lave la cara a ellos y el cerebro a los ciudadanos.
Esta tipeja despreciable debería haber sido despedida desde el momento en que se vio que su marido y ella estaban implicados en casos de corrupción y en conchabeos con Villarejo. Y la tenemos todos los días dando lecciones, a la muy sinvergüenza.
La culpa es de quien ve esa basura de programas.
Este es el artículo:
"Se puso a la vanguardia de las leyes feministas en España. Ahora el gobierno está en Crisis"
Lo veo muy completo explicando todo el movimiento desde el caso La Manada, hata la gran cagada de los más de 500 agresores con reduccción de pena, y como las juezas que aplican esas reducciones son progresistas.
Por desgracia, repite el bulo de que esta reforma se basa en poner la atención en el consentimiento... cuando eso ya estaba en la definición de 1822 y desde luego, en la del CP de 1995.
https://time.com/6255792/irene-montero-interview-spain-gender-equality/
She Spearheaded Feminist Laws in Spain. Now the Government Is in Crisis
In November, she was more explicit, telling the Spanish press that “machismo” could be inducing some judges to “apply the law incorrectly.” In a country where 56% of judges are women, the accusations have infuriated some magistrates and exacerbated the tension. “We consider those words incorrect,” says Concepción Roig, a magistrate and a spokesperson for the progressive association Judges for Democracy. The reality, she says, is that differences in courts’ interpretations—nearly 40% of the sentences reviewed have been lowered—are a regular part of the judicial process. And while some of the reviewed cases do leave room for judicial interpretation, others do not. In the case of attempted but unconsummated rape, for example, “a judge has no choice but to lower the sentence,” says Roig. “The law obliges it.”
Amid the impasse between the Equality and Justice ministries, calls for Montero’s resignation—heard since Solo sí es sí was passed—have become louder. With elections due this year and other parties exploring joining forces to pass the proposed revision, it is not inconceivable that she will decide to step down. What that would mean for the governing coalition is unclear, but at a press conference on Feb. 10, Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez felt compelled to say “all the ministers have my trust, including the Minister of Equality,” and assure the public that the governing coalition “is not going to break.”