Las mujeres embarazadas no pueden divorciarse en Missouri hasta después del parto [ENG]

Portada
mis comunidades
otras secciones
#5 "The RFT spoke to multiple lawyers who handle divorce proceedings and they all agreed that in Missouri a divorce can't be finalized if either the petitioner (the person who files for divorce) or the respondent (the other party in the divorce) is pregnant."
Segun eso, independientemente de quien pida el divorcio, si la mujer esta embarazada no se finaliza, así que es para ambos casos.
Un pelin absurdo el tema, en cualquier caso es probable que este tipo de leyes originariamente vayan dirigidas a proteger a la mujer, vease hombre embaraza a la chica y pide el divorcio, pues no le dejan.