Hace 28 minutos
Publicado hace 28 minutos por Gry

Las mujeres embarazadas no pueden divorciarse en Missouri hasta después del parto [ENG]

 riverfronttimes.com

Si una mujer embarazada presenta una demanda de divorcio en el estado de Missouri su caso será puesto en espera hasta después del parto con el fin de determinar los derechos de custodia incluso aunque el mismo se realice de mutuo acuerdo o la mujer sea víctima de violencia de género.

Comentarios

ur_quan_master
editado

Sería curioso si estas leyes provocan que las mujeres emigren de estos estado y en unos años se quedan solos los machos.

"Missouri, campo de nabos"

Guanarteme

Lamentable, las mujeres son incubadoras en Missouri...

T

#2 El cuento de la criada cada vez mas real

x

#3 Bendito el fruto

manzitor

#3 Completamente, y lo estamos viendo en tiempo real. Me parece increíble.

tiopio
editado

#3 ¿Qué cuento? Novela de anticipación.

Fedorito

#3
El cuento de la criada siempre ha sido real, solo tienes que ir a un país musulman para verlo.

Brill

#2 Y en todo EEUU.

Sergio_ftv

¿Y los hombres sí? Cuanto me alegro de la lucha de los UTBH, está claro que llevan toda la vida soportando toda clase de discriminaciones e injusticias, en especial cuando no gobierna la derecha porque con las mismas leyes solo hay quejas si se produce esta "insignificante" circunstancia.

Jakeukalane
editado

#9 ¿en Misouri proteger a la mujer?
#6#9

hazardum

#10 Especulo razones, si no es por eso, entonces es que quieren un control de la natalidad férreo.

ElTioPaco
editado

Y si el que quiere divorciarse es el marido?

Pues supongo, que sin problemas, país de mierda de cristofascistas la verdad.

hazardum

#5 "The RFT spoke to multiple lawyers who handle divorce proceedings and they all agreed that in Missouri a divorce can't be finalized if either the petitioner (the person who files for divorce) or the respondent (the other party in the divorce) is pregnant."

Segun eso, independientemente de quien pida el divorcio, si la mujer esta embarazada no se finaliza, así que es para ambos casos.

Un pelin absurdo el tema, en cualquier caso es probable que este tipo de leyes originariamente vayan dirigidas a proteger a la mujer, vease hombre embaraza a la chica y pide el divorcio, pues no le dejan.

Achtung

El país de las libertades.

Patatonesa
editado

Si son hermanos sí?

Yeeee ha!

ComentadorOcasional

¿Y si están embarazadas de otro?

