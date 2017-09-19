Portada
¿Por qué Estados Unidos no adoptó nunca el sistema métrico? (Documental corto de animación)(ENG)

Estados Unidos es uno de los pocos países de la Tierra que no utiliza el sistema métrico. Entonces, ¿por qué no lo hace? Para averiguarlo, vea este breve y sencillo documental de historia animada.

SpamALot

Porque se creen mejores que nadie igual que los cabezotas de los británicos

hatunruna
#5 De tal palo tal astilla

m

Who keeps the metric system down?
We do, we do

“Aterrorizarlos y empobrecerlos fueron dos de las estrategias franquistas contra los no sumisos”
Catacroc

El sistema metrico es un invento del demonio. Mi coche mide 40 varas y 13 celemines.

Elbaronrojo

#2 Es un invento de los científicos.

Premutos73

Porque si no, al cuarto de libra tendrían que llamarlo "Royal con queso".

frg

Porque si quieres desperdiciar la iingente nversión en una nave para que se estampe contra un planeta no hay que usar el sistema métrico.

La mujer que se convirtió en el hazmerreír de miles de personas para poder dar de comer a sus hijos
N

Esta causa es más divertida:

washingtonpost.com


In 1793, botanist and aristocrat Joseph Dombey set sail from Paris with two standards for the new “metric system”: a rod that measured exactly a meter, and a copper cylinder called a “grave” that weighed precisely one kilogram. He was journeying all the way across the Atlantic to meet Secretary of State Thomas Jefferson — a fellow fan of base-ten systems who, Dombey hoped, would help persuade Congress to go metric.

Then a storm rolled in, knocking Dombey's ship off course. The unlucky academic was washed into the Caribbean — and straight into the clutches of British pirates. Technically, they were “privateers” because they were tacitly sanctioned by His Majesty's government so long as they only raided foreign ships. But it amounted to the same thing. The brigands took Dombey hostage and looted his equipment. The luckless scientist died in prison shortly after his capture; his belongings were auctioned off to the highest bidders.

d

#6 no me hagas pensar

A

Porque son tontos perdidos.

