Una prueba de comportamiento para detectar el riesgo temprano de Alzheimer [ENG]

El equipo desarrolló una tarea en la que un participante se somete a la llamada prueba de paradigma Stroop. En esta prueba común, a una persona se le muestra una palabra, el nombre de un color, que se muestra en tinta de color. Sin embargo, la palabra en sí no coincide necesariamente con el color de la palabra impresa; por ejemplo, la palabra "RED" está impresa en color verde. [eng]

bombillita.
La entradilla me lleva a la siguiente confusion: da a entender que el equipo ha desarrollado un test, el cual lleva siendo usado desde mediados del siglo pasado (Test de Stroop). Te lo voto positivo de todas formas, el envio es interesante.

el_vago

#1 Es un pelín más complicado:

In this study, the researchers also added a hidden element to the Stroop Paradigm. Right before the actual target is shown, a colorless word is flashed rapidly on the screen—so rapidly that a participant cannot detect it consciously.

The colorless word is intended to unconsciously distract the participant and measure "implicit cognition." In addition to conscious and intentional information gathering or "explicit cognition," our brains have a separate system in which sensory information is digested without conscious awareness—this is known as implicit cognition.



Ya decía yo. Es que si no, yo tenía alzheimer antes de fumar porros. De cuando me colaba en los ordenadores de la facultad de psicología.

El test ese, tiene su tema.

