12 formas diferentes de organizar la Tabla Periódica de Elementos [ENG]

La Tabla Periódica de Elementos es una imagen icónica en aulas y laboratorios de todo el mundo. Pese a haber un acuerdo casi unánime entre científicos sobre su composición, existen más de 1.000 tablas periódicas diferentes, número que sigue creciendo. Se debe a que la tabla estándar no resalta todas las relaciones existentes entre elementos. Con 118 elementos actualmente conocidos, hay muchas interacciones e historias diferentes que contar. Estas son algunas de las tablas periódicas más notables, fascinantes y extrañas que pudimos encontrar.
Comentarios
Más info (lo mando porque tras años de leer ciencia, nunca me había topado con otras tablas, por lo menos que me acuerde):
Un aspecto especialmente útil (y fascinante) de este tipo de tablas, es que, si acertadas, pueden tener cierta capacidad predictiva (o ayudar a ello).
Elementos químicos: el propio Mendeleev predijo 3 en 1871: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Periodic_table#Mendeleev
In 1871, Mendeleev published a long article, including an updated form of his table, that made his predictions for unknown elements explicit. Mendeleev predicted the properties of three of these unknown elements in detail: as they would be missing heavier homologues of boron, aluminium, and silicon, he named them eka-boron, eka-aluminium, and eka-silicon ("eka" being Sanskrit for "one").
--> In 1875, the French chemist Paul-Émile Lecoq de Boisbaudran, working without knowledge of Mendeleev's prediction, discovered a new element in a sample of the mineral sphalerite, and named it gallium. He isolated the element and began determining its properties. Mendeleev, reading de Boisbaudran's publication, sent a letter claiming that gallium was his predicted eka-aluminium. Although Lecoq de Boisbaudran was initially sceptical, and suspected that Mendeleev was trying to take credit for his discovery, he later admitted that Mendeleev was correct.
--> In 1879, the Swedish chemist Lars Fredrik Nilson discovered a new element, which he named scandium: it turned out to be eka-boron.
--> In 1886 Eka-silicon was found by German chemist Clemens Winkler, who named it germanium.
The properties of gallium, scandium, and germanium matched what Mendeleev had predicted.
Partículas elementales: el física de partículas, organizarlas en distintas tablas o diagramas también ayudó a predecir algunas partículas (y sus propiedades) antes de su descubrimiento experimental:
- https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Standard_Model#Tests_and_predictions: The Standard Model predicted the existence of the W and Z bosons, gluon, top quark and charm quark, and predicted many of their properties before these particles were observed. The predictions were experimentally confirmed with good precision.
- https://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Camino_%C3%B3ctuple_(f%C3%ADsica): Además de organizar los mesones y los bariones de espín 1/2 en un octete, los principios del camino óctuple también se aplican a los bariones de espín 3/2, que forman un decuplete. Sin embargo, una de las partículas de este decuplete nunca se había observado anteriormente. Gell-Mann llamó a esta partícula Ω− y predijo en 1962 que tendría extrañeza −3, carga eléctrica −1 y una masa cercana a 1680 MeV/c2. En 1964, un grupo del acelerador de partículas en Brookhaven descubrió una partícula de características muy próximas a estas predicciones. Gell-Mann recibió en 1969 el premio Nobel de Física por su trabajo en la teoría de partículas elementales.