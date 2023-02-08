Putin aprobó la entrega a los separatistas prorrusos del misil que derribó el vuelo MH17 en 2014, según los investigadores

Portada
#3 Según los investigadores, hay fuertes indicios de que fue Putin quien decidió suministrar el Buk: https://www.prosecutionservice.nl/latest/news/2023/02/08/jit-mh17-strong-indications-that-russian-president-decided-on-supplying-buk
"Position of the President
In recorded telephone conversations, Russian officials say that the decision to provide military support rests with the President. The decision is even postponed for a week "because there is only one who makes a decision (…), the person who is currently at a summit in France". At that time, on 5 and 6 June 2014, President Putin is at the commemoration of D-Day in France. There is concrete information that the separatists' request was presented to the president, and that this request was granted. It is not known whether the request explicitly mentions a Buk system. A little later, the heavier air defense systems are delivered, including the Buk that shoots down MH17. Although we speak of strong indications, the high bar of complete and conclusive evidence is not reached. Furthermore, the President enjoys immunity in his position as Head of State."
Vaya gilipollez de artículo. Si asumes que lo derribaron los separatistas del Donbás está claro que el que aprobó suministrarles el armamento fue Putin. Quién iba a ser, mi abuela?
También me sorprende que al que se le ocurrió sobrevolar una zona de guerra por ahorrarse unos litros nadie le pida explicaciones.