Portada
Hace 31 minutos | Por vicvic a abc.es
Publicado hace 31 minutos por vicvic a abc.es
Putin aprobó la entrega a los separatistas prorrusos del misil que derribó el vuelo MH17 en 2014, según los investigadores

Putin aprobó la entrega a los separatistas prorrusos del misil que derribó el vuelo MH17 en 2014, según los investigadores

 abc.es

El presidente ruso les proporcionó el Buk Telar que provocó la muerte de 298 personas.

Etiquetas

DE3C548D-E347-406A-A60F-E6BBD322CAB7 20 8
Comunidad destacada de hoy
communty actualidad
Actualidad
Actualidad y sociedad
actualidad

Comentarios

tiopio

Fue una operación conjunta de la CIA y la ETA, me lo ha dicho Genadi, mi amigo el putinista.

V 3
K 59
IanPlimer
editado

Putin, mientras tanto, recuerda la gran amenaza para su seguridad que supone que Ucrania pudiera o pudiese o pudría entrar en la OTAN.

Y aún por aquí hay una legión de idiotas que le justifican

Y Estados Unidos, y Estados Unidossss???

V 2
K 24
La Junta de Andalucía despide a sanitarios interinos tras haberles hecho hasta 100 contratos temporales encadenados
La Junta de Andalucía despide a sanitarios interinos tras haberles hecho hasta 100 contratos temporales encadenados
vicvic
autor
editado

Los equidistantes (guiño guiño) lo justificarán como cualquier cosa que hace Putin, total són ucranianos demasiado blanquitos y occidentales y no quieren someterse al amo ruso: no pasa nada, se merecen lo que les pase.

Pero no podrán tapar que Putin era y es un fascista asesino.

Ahora en panfletos como Diario Octubre seguro que lo celebran...

V 1
K 21
Xtv

¿Pero esto está medio demostrado o es cómo la gilipollez sin fuentes que confirma que Biden ordenó volar el Nord Stream?

V 0
K 20
Vlemix
editado

#3 Según los investigadores, hay fuertes indicios de que fue Putin quien decidió suministrar el Buk: https://www.prosecutionservice.nl/latest/news/2023/02/08/jit-mh17-strong-indications-that-russian-president-decided-on-supplying-buk

"Position of the President

In recorded telephone conversations, Russian officials say that the decision to provide military support rests with the President. The decision is even postponed for a week "because there is only one who makes a decision (…), the person who is currently at a summit in France". At that time, on 5 and 6 June 2014, President Putin is at the commemoration of D-Day in France. There is concrete information that the separatists' request was presented to the president, and that this request was granted. It is not known whether the request explicitly mentions a Buk system. A little later, the heavier air defense systems are delivered, including the Buk that shoots down MH17. Although we speak of strong indications, the high bar of complete and conclusive evidence is not reached. Furthermore, the President enjoys immunity in his position as Head of State."

V 2
K 31
thorin

#5 Gracias por traer la fuente original, esto del ABC no llega ni a artículo.

V 0
K 10
manbobi

Hay grabaciones de que Putin mató a Manolete.

V 0
K 18
Las protectoras se llenan de perros de caza abandonados y desnutridos
Las protectoras se llenan de perros de caza abandonados y desnutridos
Candidatas
34
meneos
actualidad La seguridad "puti after" de Madrid avisó a los traficantes de la llegada de la Policía
51
meneos
actualidad La letra de Martínez Ares contra Queipo que señala a la Macarena: "La cofradía llevaba años apurando la desgracia"
37
meneos
actualidad Rufián pregunta a Sánchez por el modelo policial que defiende el Gobierno
52
meneos
actualidad Un perito demuestra que la curva de Angrois estaba mejor señalizada en la vía antigua, antes de las obras de la alta velocidad
25
meneos
actualidad Piloto español denuncia que no pueden sacar agua de piscinas particulares para apagar los incendios en Chile
36
meneos
actualidad Fentanilo, la droga más barata y mortal [CAT]
15
meneos
actualidad El 20% de españoles cree que obligar a la pareja a tener sexo no debe ser castigado por ley
14
meneos
actualidad Los grandes de Wall Street se lanzan a por las renovables en España
28
meneos
actualidad La reforma del ‘sí es sí’: volver al sistema anterior sin que lo parezca
22
meneos
actualidad ¿Por qué tenemos menos sexo que antes?: «La gran mayoría de la gente sigue pensando que el sexo cuando surge, surge»
45
meneos
actualidad Su expareja le roba el semen y rehúye de él: "Quiero cuidar de mi bebé como del resto de mis hijos"
46
meneos
actualidad Una filtración revela que la UE podría salirse del Tratado de la Carta de la Energía
53
meneos
actualidad Eso es muy propio del fascismo para ocultar sus miserias argumentales
17
meneos
actualidad Neurocientífica española Nazareth Castellanos: “Tenemos 7 sentidos, y los 5 más conocidos son los menos importantes”
P

Vaya gilipollez de artículo. Si asumes que lo derribaron los separatistas del Donbás está claro que el que aprobó suministrarles el armamento fue Putin. Quién iba a ser, mi abuela?
También me sorprende que al que se le ocurrió sobrevolar una zona de guerra por ahorrarse unos litros nadie le pida explicaciones.

V 0
K 11