La OMS reporta más de 136 ataques a centros de salud en Palestina, 59 en Gaza

Mientras la ayuda humanitaria no llega porque Israel mantiene el paso de Rafah cerrado, expertos de Naciones Unidas denuncian los bombardeos de hospitales y escuelas como crímenes contra la humanidad.

efectogamonal

No solo atacan hospitales, también tienen como prioridad atacar cualquier ambulancia que este evacuando algún herido, estan yendo con todo con toda impunidad, es una putisima vergüenza 🔥

Verdaderofalso

#2 o clínicas de planificación familiar Los ataques aéreos israelíes destruyen la clínica de Planned Parenthood en la Franja de Gaza (Eng)

XtrMnIO
La OMS son proterroristas según algunos meneantes.

senfet
El artículo de Naciones Unidas, más interesante que el del envío:

Gaza: UN experts decry bombing of hospitals and schools as crimes against humanity, call for prevention of genocide
https://www.ohchr.org/en/press-releases/2023/10/gaza-un-experts-decry-bombing-hospitals-and-schools-crimes-against-humanity

The UN experts called for the protection of all humanitarian workers, after the World Health Organization (WHO) documented more than 136 attacks on health care services in the occupied Palestinian territory, including 59 attacks on the Gaza Strip, which resulted in the death of at least 16 health workers since the beginning of hostilities on 7 October. Israeli bombardment on Gaza has also killed 15 staff of the United Nations Refugee Works Agency (UNRWA) and four Palestine Red Crescent paramedics in an ambulance. An ambulance driver of Magen David Adom in Israel lost his life while driving to treat injured people.

Nixenicrepus

Centros de salud lleniiiiiiitos de terroristas.

C
#4 Y si no eran terroristas es que eran escudos humanos atacados por cohetes fallidos de terroristas que no dejan cráter.

