No es tu imaginación: Las compras en Amazon han empeorado [ENG]

Hace 26 minutos
Todo en Amazon se está convirtiendo en un anuncio Amazon es la primera aplicación en la que muchos pensamos para comprar cosas online. Pero, ¿es realmente un buen lugar para comprar? Cuando buscas un producto en Amazon, puede que no te des cuenta de que la mayor parte de lo que ves al principio es publicidad. Amazon está traicionando tu confianza en sus resultados para ganar un dinero extra.

powernergia
#2 Cuando Amazon lo termine de acaparar todo, echaremos de menos la era "preAmazon".

#8 En realidad ya se echa de menos, cuando buscas algo en internet y los 20 primeros resultados están comprados por Amazon.

#9 ah vale, te quejas de que sea el primer sitio en el que busca, no de que sea mentira.

Ahí tienes razón.

powernergia

#12 ¿Quién ha dicho que sea mentira?.
El que Amazon sea la primera opción para un comprador a mí me parece lamentable, pero no he dicho nada de que sea mentira.

La noticia tiene su gracia porque el Washington post es propiedad del propio Bezos.

Ariesun24
#3 Le están Musk-eando

wachington

#3 Iba a comentar lo mismo, anonadado me hallo.

howigotjob.com

In 2013, Jeff Bezos bought the company for a hefty $250 million. This sale included real estate property, websites, and other local publications. The Post is currently owned by Nash Holdings LLC, a company under Bezos’ control. Some assets like a group of TV stations were retained by the publication, which Graham Holdings Company now owns.

Ownership by Nash Holdings becomes significant as it is operated separately from Amazon, allowing Bezos to operate with a ‘hands-off approach, as he put it in his own words. Fred Ryan was appointed as publisher and as the chief executive officer soon after the sale. Bezos claims to communicate with Martin Baron, the executive editor, once in a couple of weeks, implying that the publication remains free of propaganda.

#7 entiendo que lo hacen desde la independencia editorial. En usa hay medios que todavía tienen de eso (aunque aquí nos parezca extraño).

Kasterot

Amazon compra a chinos y revende, la cosa es que lo entregaban rápido (ahora ya ni eso).

powernergia

" Amazon es la primera aplicación en la que muchos pensamos para comprar cosas online."

Mal empiezas.

#1 Mal empieza pero es cierto. Yo antes compraba mucho hace meses que poco o nada, excepto ahora para Navidad.

Ahira me miro la web del anunciante y le compro directamente, al mismo precio o menos gastos de envío.

#1 "Mal empiezas."

¿Por qué?

cisco_tierra

#1 A poco que busques un poco puedes encontrar un montón de webs con mejores precios y mucho más variedad/calidad de productos, últimamente he dejado de comprar porque cualquier cosa que busco me salen 200 marcas chinas que venden prácticamente el mismo producto pero con distinto nombre.

A alguien le van a mover la silla. A la puta calle, concretamente.
#BoikotAmazon #BoikotAWS

M

Amazon se está Googlerizando, es exactamente la misma táctica

Relacionada:

Hace 9 horas
Publicado hace 9 horas por ClaraBernardo
a huffingtonpost.es

Estas son las 20 empresas con más reclamaciones, según la OCU

 huffingtonpost.es

Vodafone, Apple, Naturgy, Endesa y Ryanair son las cinco compañías con más reclamaciones este octubre



Amazon aparece en el puesto número 11.

