Publicado hace 46 minutos por Anahera a businessinsider.com
Musk envía su primer email a todo el staff de Twitter informándoles del fin del trabajo en remoto [ENG]

Musk envía su primer email a todo el staff de Twitter informándoles del fin del trabajo en remoto [ENG]

 businessinsider.com

Elon Musk ha anunciado el final del trabajo en remoto en Twitter. El multimillonario escribió en el correo electrónico que los empleados ya no podrían trabajar de forma remota. Dijo que Twitter esperaba que el personal estuviera en la oficina durante al menos 40 horas a la semana a menos que tuvieran la aprobación para trabajar en otro lugar, lo cual él revisaría.

Comentarios

javibaz

Pues los despidos en remoto si le van

V 6
K 65
pandasucks

#1 La de profesionales que dejará el empleo por no poder trabajar en remoto...
Yo llevo años en remoto, ahora me dicen que cambie y ahí te quedas.

V 2
K 29
T

Y a pesar de ello tiene una cantidad de chupapollas fans del copón.

Misterios de la humanidad.

V 5
K 53
devilinside

#3 Pero qué dices, si está a la altura de los que inventaron el fuego, la rueda y la cerveza y el vino... Cómo sóis los haters de los genios

V 0
K 11
A

#3 Seguro que en Twitter tenía a unos cuántos

V 0
K 15
UnbiddenHorse
editado

Es un niño con un juguete nuevo… y lo romperá

V 3
K 38
Falk
editado

Los que trabajan en Twitter deben andar buscando curro desde hace ya unos días.

No creo q sea buena estrategia la de este señor. Me da que le va a costar encontrar perfiles buenos pasado un tiempo.

V 2
K 21
Gadfly

#7 el tiempo lo o dirá

V 0
K 7
Nylo

No os confundáis, no es que esté en contra del trabajo en remoto per sé, es que odia tener que desplazarse en coche cada vez que necesita sacudirle con el látigo a alguien, y eso que su coche se supone que conduce solo.

V 2
K 20
m

#0 Triplicada

Hace 7 horas | Por Fayer a twitter.com
Publicado hace 7 horas por Fayer a twitter.com

Desde hoy el teletrabajo no es una opción en Twitter

 twitter.com

A partir de hoy (jueves) el trabajo remoto no es una opción en Twitter: se espera que todos los empleados estén 40 horas en la oficina. Las únicas excepciones son para aquellos físicamente incapaces de viajar a una oficina o excepciones firmadas por Elon.

V 0
K 15
MedioMetroMalMedido

Así sin más

comment_37113596 media
V 0
K 15
Socavador
editado

Me pregunto si Elon va a hacerse sus 12 horas de oficina diarias.

V 0
K 12
D
editado

Esto....

V 0
K 12
N

Los empresaurios frotándose las manos para aplicarlo en España mientras cacarean que Musk lo ha hecho, y si lo ha hecho Musk es que está bien hecho.

V 0
K 11
D

Una cosa curiosa es que Musk no queria comprar twitter porque queria saber el numero de real usuarios y desde que ha comprado twitter no ha dicho ni mu.

V 0
K 10
e

Te ahorro un click

"Sorry that this is my first email to the whole company, but there is no way to sugarcoat the message.
Frankly, the economic picture ahead is dire, especially for a company like ours that is so dependent on advertising in a challenging economic climate. Moreover, 70% of our advertising is brand, rather than specific performance, which makes us doubly vulnerable!
That is why the priority over the past ten days has been to develop and launch Twitter Blue Verified subscriptions (huge props to the team!). Without significant subscription revenue, there is a good chance Twitter will not survive the upcoming economic downturn. We need roughly half of our revenue to be subscription.
Of course, we will still then be significantly reliant on advertising, so I am spending time with our sales & partnerships teams to ensure that Twitter continues to be appealing to advertisers. This is the Spaces discussion that Robin, Yoel and I hosted today:
[Links to Twitter Spaces recording called "Elon Q&A: Advertising & the Future."]
The road ahead is arduous and will require intense work to succeed. We are also changing Twitter policy such that remote work is no longer allowed, unless you have a specific exception. Managers will send the exceptions lists to me for review an approval.
Starting tomorrow (Thursday), everyone is required to be in the office for a minimum of 40 hours per week. Obviously, if you are physically unable to travel to an office or have a critical personal obligation, then your absence is understandable.
I look forward to working with you to take Twitter to a whole new level. The potential is truly incredible!
Thanks,
Elon"

V 0
K 7
pilarina

#10 que estafa, no me has ahorrado un click, no entiendo nada de lo que mandas

V 0
K 10