Mujer trans arrestada, acusada de ser 'hombre vestido' por la policía de Texas [EN]

El 16 de octubre, Joan Simoncelli, una mujer transgénero intersexual, fue arrestada en su propiedad en el condado de Bexar, cerca de San Antonio. El oficial le dijo a Simoncelli que fue arrestada por hacer un “informe policial falso” y por ser un “hombre con vestido”. Después de ser fichada en la cárcel del condado de Bexar, la policía colocó a Simoncelli con la población masculina a pesar de que su licencia de conducir la identificaba como mujer. La oficina del alguacil del condado de Bexar la sometió a burlas, discurso de odio transfóbico

Menudos hijos de puta del más tercermundista estado de ese imperio tercermundista.

Por llevar un vestido, claro.

At the same time, Juan also called police asking to file a report. Juan showed video of the confrontation which deputies say shows Joan “slowly creep” in front of Juan’s home. The video, deputies say, shows Juan make a “normal knock” on the window.

Deputies claim no threat of violence was made against Joan and the report says she lied to the deputies to get Juan arrested. Simoncelli was arrested for making a false report to a police officer.

