En 2001, una camara oculta grabó a lider del apartheid sionista, Benjamin Netanyahu, hablando sin careta de sus planes genocidas contra Palestina y cómo el mundo les verá como victimas gracias a EEUU. "Hay que golpear a los palestinos duramente, muchos golpes que le hagan pagar el precio de enfrentarnos. Hay que llevarles a un estado de pánico y de miedo donde crean que todo se derrumbará. Y el mundo no dirá nada. El mundo dirá que nos estamos defendiendo, conseguiremos esto gracias a la ayuda de Estados Unidos que pueden imponer el relato
Prueba fehaciente, de que lo que está cometiendo en la franja de Gaza es un crimen de lesa a la humanidad, con premeditación, acritud y alevosía, asi que este puto tarado debería estar entre rejas 🔥
Asesinos
Esta esa lista de los asesinatos terroristas palestinos solo ese año 2001 en Israel
#3 vas a tener que hacer una lista mucho más larga con las decenas de miles de palestinos asesinados, torturados y encarcelados durante las décadas anteriores
Y encima eres el mismo que va repitiendo esto por todos los post sobre Ucrania:
"...estas blanqueando a los fascistas..... venga, condena a Rusia por la invasión o prefieres se complice del asesinato se mas de 500 niños?
Hipócritas de mierda, más de 2000 niños asesinados por Israel solo en los últimos 20 años, más de 100 solo este fin de semana, pero por esos no llorás.
#3 Sabrias de alguna lista de asesinatos israelíes en Palestina en el año 2000? O de vecinos a los que se les destruyo la casa?
Ya que justificas el uso indiscriminado de violencia para acabar con el.uso indiscriminado de la misma, por ver cuál tiene más razones
un asesino hablando de cometer asesinatos, que sorpresa, y muchos complices de asesinos apoyan a un regimen criminal que para luchar con tra terroristas bombardea a civiles, este tipo de gente solo merece el desprecio y la humillacion como la que ellos esparcen