Hace 20 minutos
Publicado hace 20 minutos por J.J.

Trabajar menos y ganar más: Semana laboral de 4 Días [POR LEY]

 youtube.com

REFERENCIAS ACADÉMICAS: Lewis, K., Stronge, W., Kellam, J., Kikuchi, L., Schor, J., Fan, W., ... & Mullens, F. (2023). The results are in: the UK's four day week trial. Autonomy. Bird, R. C. (2009). Four-day work week: old lessons, new questions. Conn. L. Rev., 42, 1059. HUNT, J. (1999). HAS WORK-SHARING WORKED IN GERMANY?. Technology, 117. Cygan-Rehm, K., & Wunder, C. (2018). Do working hours affect health? Evidence from statutory workweek regulations in Germany. Labour Economics, 53, 162-171. Hayden, A. (2006). France’s 35-hour week

Me temo que en España muchos lo que quieren es trabajar más, cobrar menos y que la diferencia se la lleven unos pocos de arriba, que hay que comprar un avión de oro, que los de plata son para pobres.

nemesisreptante

semana laboral de 4 días? la peña no entiende el hostiazo que se ha llevado la clase trabajadora en estas elecciones y el que puede darse en las que viene. Invertid en vivienda porque trabajar va a ser cada vez más jodido.

Bildu logra un triunfo histórico en Vitoria y el PNV se hunde hasta el cuarto puesto
tdgwho

#5 Los hay que trabajan esos días ahora mismo.

tdgwho

4? y porqué no 3?

#3 ¿Por qué no 6?

Cada vez que veo lo de la semana laboral de 4 dias se que voy a ver/leer una gilipollez.

Absolutamente todos los convenios establecen una serie de horas/año, yo ya he vivido semanas laborales de 4 dias, con jornadas de 10 horas.

Estoeslahostia

#4 Amico, se refiere a jornada semanal de 32h.

El PP da un vuelco electoral, adelanta al PSOE en las municipales y gana importantes territorios
Estoeslahostia

Je, je, como no se den prisa....
Lo que nos viene es la jornada de 48 h. mismo sueldo.

