Sigmar Gabriel, ex ministro de Asuntos Exteriores y ex vicecanciller alemán, ofrece su perspectiva sobre el conflicto de Oriente Medio para The Pioneer. Gabriel destaca el creciente número de víctimas civiles en la Franja de Gaza y se pronuncia a favor de un alto el fuego.
Comentarios
Ni una palabra de la ocupación y colonización de Cisjordania.
#1 Aparece en el cuarto párrafo:
And this void pertains to the dire situation of the civilian population in the Gaza Strip and increasingly in the West Bank, the area between the Jordan Valley and the Israeli state border — where officially, a Palestinian autonomous authority is supposed to govern the Palestinians living there, but in reality, this autonomy exists largely on paper.
Y en repetidas ocasiones dice que Hamas fue apoyado por israel para debilitar la posición de Cisjordania.
#2 No veo por ninguna parte "illegal" ni "occupation" ni "colonisation".