La responsabilidad del atentado en el que murió Darya Dugina ha sido asumida por el National Republican Army [EN]

"la ETA rusa" ya estamos con las etiquetas, esta gente sean quien sea son puta escoria. Otra cosa es que políticamente convenga o no. Pero ir matando por ahí está mal. Es simple.
Ahora, que matas para que otro no mate, no esta bien, pero está menos mal. Yo no tengo ni idea de que se mueve por allí a nivel político y no voy a entrar a juzgar, pero a priori parecen unos asesinos, luego habría que ver porque han hecho algo así.
Me hacen gracia estos comentarios, sobre todo cuando luego sale una noticia sobre la pena capital, etc. Donde la gente saca las antorchas rápido.
#3 ¿Qué dicen, que son rusos? Pues todo lo contrario
¿Y con canal de telegram? Parece que el Daesh ha creado escuela...
Y con el patinazo con el que han empezado... les auguro un éxito de cojones.
#1 Este es el manifiesto distribuido por telegram :
STATEMENT OF THE NATIONAL REPUBLICAN ARMY (NRA) DATED 08/21/2022
We, Russian activists, military and politicians, now partisans and fighters of the National Republican Army, outlaw warmongers, robbers and oppressors of the peoples of Russia!
We declare President Putin a usurper of power and a war criminal who amended the Constitution, unleashed a fratricidal war between the Slavic peoples and sent Russian soldiers to certain and senseless death.
Poverty and coffins for some, palaces for others - the essence of his policy.
We believe that disenfranchised people have the right to rebel against tyrants.
Putin will be deposed and destroyed by us!
Our goal is to stop the destruction of Russia and its neighbors, to stop the activities of a handful of Kremlin businessmen who have sucked on the wealth of our people and are committing crimes today inside and outside the country.
We declare officials of the Government of the Russian Federation and regional administrations to be accomplices of the usurper - those who do not resign their powers will be destroyed by us.
We declare businessmen who earn their money on corruption and connections with officials - traitors to the Motherland and accomplices of the usurper. The property of those who do not repent and do not speak publicly against this government and its war, and they themselves will be destroyed by us.
We declare employees of power structures as accomplices of the usurper. Those who do not lay down their arms and take off their shoulder straps will be destroyed by us.
We declare military cargoes and the cargoes of those who earn money in the war and help it financially - legal targets that we will destroy.
We remember the bombings of houses in Russia that brought Putin to power. We know that the regime will not stop at any of the most heinous crimes. And we declare: we carry out actions only against persons of this power. We will not attack civilian objects and civilians, and if Putin's security forces will make such provocations and attribute the victims to us, do not believe them!
We call on the soldiers of the Russian army to stop shooting at our brothers from other countries - Georgia, Syria and others.
We call on all Russians to join our ranks and raise the white-blue-white flag of the new Russia instead of the tricolor disgraced by Putin's government.
We call on those who are ready to fight to follow our example and overthrow this inhuman, hypocritical and anti-people regime!
We consider it unacceptable that Russians have begun to be defamed all over the world because of war crimes committed by those who have neither nationality nor fatherland, and who love only money and power.
The world is not an enemy of Russia, and Russia is not an enemy of humanity, and we will prove this by deeds.
We will give protection to all who follow our call.
All who carry out our program up to the change of regime are exempted from liability under the laws of the usurper.
After our victory, we will immediately release all those illegally convicted by the Putin authorities.
We will give freedom to all the peoples inhabiting Russia and build a new society - a society without oligarchs, without corruption, without arbitrariness of officials, without humiliating poverty.
A society in which everyone is rewarded according to their work. Society without wars and violence.
A society in which power will belong to the people, where citizens will choose their own leaders and organize the life of their cities and villages themselves.
A society in which the rulers will not be able to sacrifice human lives for their own greatness, but will think about education, medicine and scientific progress.
A society in which everyone will be proud that he was born on the territory of Russia and will want to live in it!
Long live Free Russia!
Wherever you are - fight like us, fight with us, fight better than us!
Let's cleanse our Motherland from filth! Victory will be ours!
Keep in touch with us through the Rospartizan telegram channel .
t.me