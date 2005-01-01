Los muertos de Ucrania nada más

Portada
Qatar lleva en su brutal nómina laboral, al menos, 6.500 trabajadores migrantes muertos en una flagrante violación de los Derechos Humanos desde que en 2010 se empezaron a construir las instalaciones que albergarán el campeonato del mundo. Estas víctimas mortales, que se suman a los y las estafadas, explotados, enfermos y esclavizadas sin remedio, proceden de India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka y Pakistán, según confirmaron estos mismos países al diario británico The Guardian y a Amnistía Internacional, entre otros.

Comentarios

Rima

A La mayoría se la sudará con tal de tener fútbol.

V 6
K 65
roybatty
editado

En el mismo plazo han muerto en España unas 9.000 personas en accidentes laborales. Una idea que lanzo al aire.

V 2
K 28
JungSpinoza
editado

#4 Los numeros absolutos no te dicen nada. Qatar tiene una poblacion tota del 2.8 milliones de personas España de 47.3 millones. Mejor das los datos ponderados. Asi a ojo:

Qatar: 191 por cada 100k habitantes y año
España: 15 por cada 100k habitantes y año

Dicho esto, D.E.P a los 9000 y a los 6500 muertos que se dejaron la vida trabajando. Uno di noi

V 4
K 46
fofito

#7 Mejor si haces los números solo entre los que mueren,esto es,entre la población inmigrante.Que realmente es medio millón menos.

V 0
K 12
Idomeneo

Un poco de "fact-checking", aunque no sean enlaces recientes:

El primero de Channel 4:

channel4.com

But it must be unfair to blame the World Cup for all these deaths.

For a start, construction work on the football stadia that will host the competition only started in 2014.

Human rights activists say you should take into account wider construction work as well, because hotels, offices, roads and so on are all part of a drive to transform the country ahead of the flood of foreign visitors expected in 2022.

But it’s impossible to say exactly how much construction work would have happened anyway, even without the World Cup.

y el segundo de la BBC:

bbc.com

But it's hard to argue that if there been no World Cup in Qatar there would have been no construction. Qatar's economy tripled in size between 2005 and 2009, and a construction boom was already under way before the country was awarded the 2022 World Cup. To blame football for all the construction deaths in the country is surely stretching it.

Another factor that needs to be taken into account is that, according to one estimate, a third of migrant workers in Qatar don't even work in construction. The ITUC, though, is counting the deaths of workers in any line of work and from any cause, including road accidents and heart attacks.

Some would argue that it was a bad idea to hand the World Cup to a country where so many migrant workers are dying - even if some are dying on construction projects unconnected with the World Cup, and others are dying in unrelated sectors of the economy.

But the Indian Government says in a press release: "Considering the large size of our community, the number of deaths is quite normal."

The point officials are making is that there are about half a million Indian workers in Qatar, and about 250 deaths per year - and this, in their view, is not a cause for concern. In fact, Indian government data suggests that back home in India you would expect a far higher proportion to die each year - not 250, but 1,000 in any group of 500,000 25-30-year-old men. Even in the UK, an average of 300 for every half a million men in this age group die each year.

V 0
K 13
onaj

El titular intenta hacer ver que solo se habla de la guerra de Ucrania y de los muertos de las construcciones Qataríes no se sabe nada.

Sin embargo se ha hablado durante años del tema y es bien sabido.

V 0
K 12
Magankie

Pues habrá que ver el mundial para que su sacrificio no sea en vano

V 0
K 12
urannio
editado

Definitivamente nuestras emociones y opiniones están en manos y bajo control de los intereses de EEUU.

V 0
K 10
oso_69
editado

Bienvenidos al mundo real provenientes de...

comment_36750764 media
V 0
K 9
Paladio
editado

dicen que por cada piedra que se usó para construir la gran muralla china murió un chino

V 0
K 8
Contingente

Leyendo solo el titular, creo que hay gente que todavía no ha entendido de que va la guerra de Ucrania al compararla con otras guerras. Si la guerra de Ucrania se va de madre la civilización que conocemos también.

V 0
K 7
c

#3 pero que dices sin en Qatar no ninguna guerra

V 0
K 7
fofito

#3 Y por qué habría de irse de madre?
Cualquiera diría que esto no es más que un conflicto entre países vecinos sin intervención de poderes e intereses de terceros...

V 0
K 12