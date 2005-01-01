Los muertos de Ucrania nada más

Portada
mis comunidades
otras secciones
#4 Los numeros absolutos no te dicen nada. Qatar tiene una poblacion tota del 2.8 milliones de personas España de 47.3 millones. Mejor das los datos ponderados. Asi a ojo:
Qatar: 191 por cada 100k habitantes y año
España: 15 por cada 100k habitantes y año
Dicho esto, D.E.P a los 9000 y a los 6500 muertos que se dejaron la vida trabajando. Uno di noi
#7 Mejor si haces los números solo entre los que mueren,esto es,entre la población inmigrante.Que realmente es medio millón menos.
Un poco de "fact-checking", aunque no sean enlaces recientes:
El primero de Channel 4:
channel4.com
But it must be unfair to blame the World Cup for all these deaths.
For a start, construction work on the football stadia that will host the competition only started in 2014.
Human rights activists say you should take into account wider construction work as well, because hotels, offices, roads and so on are all part of a drive to transform the country ahead of the flood of foreign visitors expected in 2022.
But it’s impossible to say exactly how much construction work would have happened anyway, even without the World Cup.
y el segundo de la BBC:
bbc.com
But it's hard to argue that if there been no World Cup in Qatar there would have been no construction. Qatar's economy tripled in size between 2005 and 2009, and a construction boom was already under way before the country was awarded the 2022 World Cup. To blame football for all the construction deaths in the country is surely stretching it.
Another factor that needs to be taken into account is that, according to one estimate, a third of migrant workers in Qatar don't even work in construction. The ITUC, though, is counting the deaths of workers in any line of work and from any cause, including road accidents and heart attacks.
Some would argue that it was a bad idea to hand the World Cup to a country where so many migrant workers are dying - even if some are dying on construction projects unconnected with the World Cup, and others are dying in unrelated sectors of the economy.
But the Indian Government says in a press release: "Considering the large size of our community, the number of deaths is quite normal."
The point officials are making is that there are about half a million Indian workers in Qatar, and about 250 deaths per year - and this, in their view, is not a cause for concern. In fact, Indian government data suggests that back home in India you would expect a far higher proportion to die each year - not 250, but 1,000 in any group of 500,000 25-30-year-old men. Even in the UK, an average of 300 for every half a million men in this age group die each year.
Qatar: 191 por cada 100k habitantes y año
España: 15 por cada 100k habitantes y año
Dicho esto, D.E.P a los 9000 y a los 6500 muertos que se dejaron la vida trabajando. Uno di noi