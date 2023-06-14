#0 Verás lo que tarda en trol supremo en votarla irrelevante y dar su opinión enmierdando o blanqueando los terroristas sionistas que a nadie nos interesa.
Cuando Bin Laden cometió un crimen de lesa humanidad en Estados Unidos con el ataque a las Torres Gemelas, Estados Unidos podría haber hecho una investigación y mandar a gente a arrestarlo. En cambio, inició una guerra y ocupó Afganistán. Estados Unidos ha perdido la guerra de Afganistán y los talibanes han vuelto al poder. No aprendemos que el terrorismo internacional se enfrente como justicia, no con guerras porque las guerras no ganan.
Guerra que hay que sumar a la ilegal y al margen de la comunidad internacional ocupación de Irak, que también habría que enjuiciar a los responsables
El exfiscal jefe de la Corte Penal Internacional: "Israel no puede bombardear civiles. Eso es un genocidio"
O me equivoco, o este fiscal peca de equidistante en la entrevista.
#2 No. Simplemente adopta la misma postura que en otros casos, como los crímenes rusos en Ucrania, por ejemplo.
Imagino que tú harás lo mismo, ¿verdad?
(TPI encausa a Putin por secuestro de niños)
Zazis de MNM: ¡¡¡¡El TPI es un lacayo de EEUU!!!! ¡¡¡¡No tiene credibilidad!!!!
(TPI plantea la posibilidad de enjuiciar a Israel por bombardear Gaza)
Zazis de MNM: ¡¡¡¡El TPI es uno de los nuestros!!!! ¡¡¡¡Hasta la muerte con el TPI!!! ¡¡¡¡Viva el TPI!!!
#6 No me creo que eso lo hayas pensado tú sólito. Si es así tenemos un pedazo de intelectual que mnm no se merece.
#9 Qué va, si el tito George ya lo explicó hace décadas:
All nationalists have the power of not seeing resemblances between similar sets of facts. A British Tory will defend self-determination in Europe and oppose it in India with no feeling of inconsistency. Actions are held to be good or bad, not on their own merits, but according to who does them, and there is almost no kind of outrage – torture, the use of hostages, forced labour, mass deportations, imprisonment without trial, forgery, assassination, the bombing of civilians – which does not change its moral colour when it is committed by ‘our’ side. The Liberal News Chronicle published, as an example of shocking barbarity, photographs of Russians hanged by the Germans, and then a year or two later published with warm approval almost exactly similar photographs of Germans hanged by the Russians. It is the same with historical events. History is thought of largely in nationalist terms, and such things as the Inquisition, the tortures of the Star Chamber, the exploits of the English buccaneers (Sir Francis Drake, for instance, who was given to sinking Spanish prisoners alive), the Reign of Terror, the heroes of the Mutiny blowing hundreds of Indians from the guns, or Cromwell’s soldiers slashing Irishwomen’s faces with razors, become morally neutral or even meritorious when it is felt that they were done in the ‘right’ cause. If one looks back over the past quarter of a century, one finds that there was hardly a single year when atrocity stories were not being reported from some part of the world: and yet in not one single case were these atrocities – in Spain, Russia, China, Hungary, Mexico, Amritsar, Smyrna – believed in and disapproved of by the English intelligentsia as a whole. Whether such deeds were reprehensible, or even whether they happened, was always decided according to political predilection.
The nationalist not only does not disapprove of atrocities committed by his own side, but he has a remarkable capacity for not even hearing about them. For quite six years the English admirers of Hitler contrived not to learn of the existence of Dachau and Buchenwald. And those who are loudest in denouncing the German concentration camps are often quite unaware, or only very dimly aware, that there are also concentration camps in Russia. Huge events like the Ukraine famine of 1933, involving the deaths of millions of people, have actually escaped the attention of the majority of English russophiles. Many English people have heard almost nothing about the extermination of German and Polish Jews during the present war. Their own antisemitism has caused this vast crime to bounce off their consciousness. In nationalist thought there are facts which are both true and untrue, known and unknown. A known fact may be so unbearable that it is habitually pushed aside and not allowed to enter into logical processes, or on the other hand it may enter into every calculation and yet never be admitted as a fact, even in one’s own mind.
Las negritas son mías. Y representan muy bien a buena parte del paisanaje por aquí.
#9 Un día van a subir una receta de cocina y saldrán los de siempre a hablar de Ucrania, que cosa más cansina de criaturas
#14 Dicen los del club "¿Y EEUU qué?", cada vez que se hace pública una nueva atrocidad rusa.
Podría, pero no lo va a hacer.
#10 En efecto, porque ya llevan investigando desde 2021.
Relacionada:
