La Masacre de Odesa - 2 de mayo de 2014 - Euromaidán [HEM]

Qué puto asco que mis impuestos vayan a armar a esta gentuza.
EEUU lleva financiando a los nazis ucranianos de la OUN desde que acabó la segunda guerra mundial. Pero Europa, menuda vergüenza.
Los chiquillos solo querían ser europeos y libres.
Uno de los nazis que estuvieron en Odesa: Antón Raevski. ¡En el lado ruso!
Por cierto, ¿a quién amenazó la policía? ¡Porque dudo que fuera a los antimaidán!
According to OmTV there were mostly air pistols and the first actual firearms use was by Antimaidan activist Vitaly Budko ("Botsman") who opened fire with an 5.45 mm AK-74 automatic rifle. Witnesses pointed out that he was shooting from behind the police line, effectively covered by the law enforcement operatives. The first victim was Igor Ivanov, who died from a 5.45 mm bullet. Some shots were fired from the roof top of the Afina shopping centre to shoot down at the crowds. Budko later left the scene in ambulance together with police commander Dmitry Fuchedzhy (Russian: Дмитрий Фучеджи).
¡Vaya, los antimaidán disparando con armas de fuego, protegidos por la policía! ¡Eso sí que no me lo esperaba! Me pregunto que ocurrió a ese comandante.
Fuchedzhy shortly after fled to Russia and obtained Russian citizenship, while Russian law enforcement denied any legal help to Ukrainian investigation of his role in the tragedy.
Vaya, vaya, vaya. ¿Rusia se niega a colaborar con la investigación? ¡No me lo esperaba!. Uno esperaría que Rusia quisiera esclarecer lo ocurrido.
The high number of deaths may also have been caused by the delay in the emergency services' response, according to the International Advisory Panel of the Council of Europe and to the investigations by the 2 May Group. The first fire crews took up to 40 minutes to arrive at the scene even though the closest fire station was less than a five-minute drive away. The audio recording of the telephone calls to the dispatch centre was later posted on the Internet, and the dispatcher can be heard telling callers that there was no risk involved in burning tents in an open space, and then hanging up; at some point she consulted a superior as to whether she should continue to respond in this way and was instructed to do so (para. 26). Representatives of the State Emergency Service claimed that the large number of people gathered around the building[92] and the aggressive behaviour on some of them prevented the fire crews from performing their job promptly, but the investigation by the 2 May Group did not find any evidence of access by fire crews having been obstructed (para. 27).
The fire crews were ordered not to intervene on an explicit order from Vladimir Bodelan (Russian: Владимир Боделан), head of emergency services for Odesa Oblast. Immediately on the day of the tragedy Bodelan fled Ukraine for Russia, obtained Russian citizenship and started a career in Russian administration in Crimea. Russia has been consistently refusing legal help in investigation of Bodelan's role in the tragedy. In 2021 a group of Russian activists posted an open letter calling Russian prosecutors to explain this protection, but it was ignored.
Vaya, ¡el responsable de los servicios de emergencia pasó olímpicamente de mandar a sus equipos a apagar el fuego! ¡Y huyó a Rusia! ¡Y los rusos no colaboran en la investigación! Qué curioso. Uno esperaría que Rusia estuviera encantado de extraditar a uno de los responsables de las muertes en la casa de los sindicatos. ¿Verdad?
Estos pequeños detalles sin importancia que se les escapan a los defensores de la libertad de ser nazi y dar golpes de Estado si eres Ucraniano.
Y donde EEUU participa como valedor del mundo libre.
Las guerras en Oriente y su apoyo los sionistas así lo confirman.
#2 Odesa Maidan documental alemán traducción al castellano
Comentarios
