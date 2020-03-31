Portada
Hace 21 minutos | Por HackerRuso a eldiario.es
Publicado hace 21 minutos por HackerRuso a eldiario.es

¿Por qué lo llaman democracia cuando quieren decir poder?

 eldiario.es

La OTAN no fue creada para expandir los valores democráticos por el mundo, sino para proteger la seguridad, y los intereses de sus miembros. Cuando esos intereses han sido compatibles con la democracia liberal, se ha favorecido su implementación o su mantenimiento. Cuando no lo ha sido, se ha obviado y se obvia sin ningún escrúpulo

Etiquetas

DE3C548D-E347-406A-A60F-E6BBD322CAB7 15 5
Comunidad destacada de hoy
communty politica
Politica
Sobre política y políticos.
politica

Comentarios

Pejeta

"La OTAN no fue creada para expandir los valores democráticos por el mundo, sino para proteger los intereses de EEUU y sus lacayos". Y yo sin enterarme.

V 0
K 8
31/03/2020 Daniel Lacalle: &quot;A este paso, el paro llegará al 35% y 900.000 empresas españolas no llegarán a 2021&quot;
31/03/2020 Daniel Lacalle: "A este paso, el paro llegará al 35% y 900.000 empresas españolas no llegarán a 2021"
La_Binoche

Más dictadura de mayorías manipuladas que otra cosa

V 0
K 7
sotillo

#1 Es que ya nos Han acostumbrado a llamar democracia a la dictadura de los poderosos

V 2
K 36
s
editado

Donde puedo encontrar lo que haya aprobado la OTAN como tal en lo referente a ucrania?
No prensa, documentos oficiales, supongo que en su web vendrá pero no lo encuentro

V 0
K 7
s

#3 me respondo con lo que he encontrado
"NATO Allies are boosting their political and practical support to Ukraine as it continues to defend itself against Russia’s full-scale invasion. The Alliance is helping to coordinate Ukraine’s requests for assistance and is supporting Allies in the delivery of humanitarian and non-lethal aid. Individual NATO member countries are sending weapons, ammunition, medical supplies and other vital military equipment to Ukraine. They are also providing millions of euros of financial assistance to Ukraine. Many Allies are also offering humanitarian aid to civilians and opening their borders to Ukrainian refugees."

V 0
K 7
Las frases geniales con las que Einstein arremetió contra el capitalismo
Las frases geniales con las que Einstein arremetió contra el capitalismo
Candidatas
40
meneos
politica ¿Quién financia a los libertarios?
17
meneos
politica Pilar Llop: "La responsabilidad penal de las empresas diluye la culpabilidad"
17
meneos
politica Sigue el proceso de investigación sobre el portátil de Hunter Biden (eng)
16
meneos
politica Conexión naranja (II): Albert Rivera, detrás de que Mad Cool consiga un terreno al sur de Madrid
20
meneos
politica Niños y niñas de España, el presente de indicativo afirma, el condicional simple o pospretérito supone
14
meneos
politica Vídeo de la campaña de PACMA a las elecciones: "Andalucía está secuestrada"
13
meneos
politica Recupera Madrid lleva a Más Madrid a los tribunales
18
meneos
politica La batalla del clima en Estados Unidos