La legisladora alemana Sevim Dağdelen pide que los soldados estadounidenses y las armas nucleares abandonen su país [EN]

Valiente intervención, aunque lamentable y seguramente infructuosa.
Otra declaración de Sevim Dagdelen, esta del 12/3/23: «El Gobierno alemán es incapaz de primar el interés de su población sobre sus relaciones de vasallaje con EEUU»
EEUU no tiene aliados. Nunca los ha tenido. Tiene alianzas que le son utiles. Y cuando la teta ya no da más, cambia de teta.
#14 Ojo con los non sequitur, que en el humor no funcionan igual:
Pablo González: dice cosas de la guerra en Ucrania que no le gustan a la OTAN
Senadora alemana: dice cosas de la OTAN que no le gustan a la OTAN
Pablo González: aislado en prisión por tener dos pasaportes. Un año después Polonia le pregunta a España por uno.
Senadora alemana: calienta, que sales
Y quien es esta?
In 2014, she made repeated appearances on Russia Today during the Crimean crisis , expressing her opinion that "the European Union, the German government and NATO were behind the overthrow of the Yanukovych regime with the help of fascists in Ukraine" and dismissing criticism of the Russian president return. [20] She opposed sanctions against Russia in response to the annexation of Crimea .
she doubted that Alexei Navalny had been poisoned by a Russian secret service and in a speech accused Angela Merkel of pursuing an escalation policy
Dağdelen denied the seriousness of the references from Western secret services to the imminent Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022 .
She is generally opposed to arms deliveries to Ukraine, which would lead to an escalation and possible German involvement in the war. [36] Sanctions should also be rejected and would have no effect on Putin, the end of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline would only harm Germany
Dağdelen did not classify specific incidents such as the shelling of civilian facilities or the Butscha massacre as war crimes,
Vaya, que raro, esta Segel parece más un agente de Putin que otra cosa. Hasta cobra de RT.
#8 Debe ser como Pablo González, español de segunda clase, seguramente ni es alemana. No sé que hace suelta de senadora pudiendo estar en una cárcel polaca indefinidamente
#8 Y más.
In February 2022, Dağdelen said Russia has no interest in an invasion of Ukraine and was concerned with its legitimate security interests. She also called for a neutral status for Ukraine. On 18 February 2022, she appeared at a demonstration in Berlin with the slogan "Security for Russia is security for our country," where she accused the German media of spreading the "tall tales of the U.S. intelligence service". After the Russian invasion occurred, Dağdelen was among the co-signers of a statement attributing significant responsibility for the Russian invasion to the United States. In April 2022, she praised German protesters who opposed an increase in German military spending, and she described it as "madness" to deliver military weapons to Ukraine
Un poco lamebotas del fascista y criminal Putin. Tiene su gracia cuando ha apoyado a los kurdos.
El caso es que ya se ha abierto el melón.