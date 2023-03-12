Portada
La legisladora alemana Sevim Dağdelen pide que los soldados estadounidenses y las armas nucleares abandonen su país [EN]

 twitter.com

La Parlamentaria alemana Sevim Dağdelen pide que los soldados estadounidenses y las armas nucleares abandonen su país y agrega que se debe llevar a cabo una investigación sobre los ataques terroristas contra los oleoductos Nordsream.

Comentarios

traviesvs_maximvs

Ya era hora que alguien lo pidiera, y debería ser cuestión de tiempo que más políticos se vayan sumando. A ver si echamos a los putos yankis montapollos de Europa, pero soñar es gratis.
El caso es que ya se ha abierto el melón.

D

#2 Primero organicemos un ejército europeo y luego hagámonos los dignos.

c
editado

Valiente intervención, aunque lamentable y seguramente infructuosa.

Otra declaración de Sevim Dagdelen, esta del 12/3/23: «El Gobierno alemán es incapaz de primar el interés de su población sobre sus relaciones de vasallaje con EEUU»

B

EEUU no tiene aliados. Nunca los ha tenido. Tiene alianzas que le son utiles. Y cuando la teta ya no da más, cambia de teta.

ceciliatluz

Esta senadora quiere democracia

y

#3 pues igual acaba trasquilada.

c

#3 ya que le van a hacer caso

zentropia

#13 No. Tu salida con Pablo y si es verdadera alemana es un non sequitor de libro.

vonmises

#14 Ojo con los non sequitur, que en el humor no funcionan igual:

Pablo González: dice cosas de la guerra en Ucrania que no le gustan a la OTAN
Senadora alemana: dice cosas de la OTAN que no le gustan a la OTAN

Pablo González: aislado en prisión por tener dos pasaportes. Un año después Polonia le pregunta a España por uno.

Senadora alemana: calienta, que sales

santiellupin

Y de paso que se lleven la tierra de palomares

zentropia

Y quien es esta?

In 2014, she made repeated appearances on Russia Today during the Crimean crisis , expressing her opinion that "the European Union, the German government and NATO were behind the overthrow of the Yanukovych regime with the help of fascists in Ukraine" and dismissing criticism of the Russian president return. [20] She opposed sanctions against Russia in response to the annexation of Crimea .

she doubted that Alexei Navalny had been poisoned by a Russian secret service and in a speech accused Angela Merkel of pursuing an escalation policy

Dağdelen denied the seriousness of the references from Western secret services to the imminent Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022 .

She is generally opposed to arms deliveries to Ukraine, which would lead to an escalation and possible German involvement in the war. [36] Sanctions should also be rejected and would have no effect on Putin, the end of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline would only harm Germany

Dağdelen did not classify specific incidents such as the shelling of civilian facilities or the Butscha massacre as war crimes,


Vaya, que raro, esta Segel parece más un agente de Putin que otra cosa. Hasta cobra de RT.

vonmises

#8 Debe ser como Pablo González, español de segunda clase, seguramente ni es alemana. No sé que hace suelta de senadora pudiendo estar en una cárcel polaca indefinidamente

zentropia
editado

#10 Cuanta tonteria. Debe ser la falta de argumento.

Los comunistas que blanquean a Putin me dan vergüenza. No se puede ser antifascista apoyando al fascismo.

vonmises

#11 Creo que te equivocaste de noticia/comentario/interlocutor.

ElenaCoures1

#8 Y más.
In February 2022, Dağdelen said Russia has no interest in an invasion of Ukraine and was concerned with its legitimate security interests. She also called for a neutral status for Ukraine. On 18 February 2022, she appeared at a demonstration in Berlin with the slogan "Security for Russia is security for our country," where she accused the German media of spreading the "tall tales of the U.S. intelligence service". After the Russian invasion occurred, Dağdelen was among the co-signers of a statement attributing significant responsibility for the Russian invasion to the United States. In April 2022, she praised German protesters who opposed an increase in German military spending, and she described it as "madness" to deliver military weapons to Ukraine

Un poco lamebotas del fascista y criminal Putin. Tiene su gracia cuando ha apoyado a los kurdos.

