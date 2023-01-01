Portada
Traducción del titular: mayúsculas como reclamo para lelos, y el mensaje "dice lo que quiero oír, por tanto es verdazzzzz"
#8 Tiene un currículum tremendo. Tan tremendo como el evidente conflicto de intereses, el sesgo y la total ausencia de crítica hacia su pagador.
En la práctica, esto está a la altura de Rafa Nadal intentando venderme un KIA o Katie Perry intentando que compre comida en JustEat
#14 No, el conflicto de intereses es evidente cuando:
- Cobra de un instituto fundado y financiado por Rusia
- Total y absoluta ausencia de crítica hacia Rusia
Si eso no te parece relevante no hay mucho más que decir.
#8 Lleva casi 19 años jubilado, aunque siga en contacto con gente relacionada con la defensa, de los cuales algunos seguirán en activo. Trabaja en una organización financiada por un oligarca ruso muy cercano al presidente.
Tu argumento de que el conflicto de intereses es bien escaso es falaz, ya que por analogía como Felipe González ha sido presidente del Gobierno de España no se debe a Gas Natural y la lobby energético.
El fragmento que he escuchado del vídeo no dice nada que no haya escuchado a otros analistas. Voy a votar sensacionalista, porque no veo el desemascaramiento por ninguna parte como dice el titular.
n the YouTube video titled "¡GENERAL ALEMÁN DESENMASCARA LA OTAN!", historian Harald Kujat discusses the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia and its geopolitical implications. He compares the current situation to the legend of Alexander the Great and the Gordian Knot, emphasizing the importance of negotiation and peace. Kujat outlines the geopolitical landscape of the 21st century, marked by China's rise as a global power and the resulting rivalry between the United States, Russia, and China. He argues that the United States aims to weaken Russia by focusing on Ukraine to prepare for a larger confrontation with China but warns of the strategic error of opening a military confrontation on two fronts. Kujat also discusses the role of Germany in the U.S. strategy towards Russia and the potential consequences of the war in Ukraine for Europe. He highlights the formation of competing geopolitical blocks, including the "brics" group, and the increased instability in Europe. Kujat emphasizes the importance of Europe strengthening its position as an independent actor in international politics and building the capacity to prevent and contain conflicts. He also discusses the historical context of wars and the need for political solutions. Regarding the conflict between Ukraine and Russia, Kujat discusses the potential role of Western countries, particularly Europe, in financing and supporting Ukraine. He mentions the missed opportunity for negotiations in Istanbul and the importance of long-term commitment from Europe for Ukraine's reconstruction and economic recovery. Kujat also addresses the tensions between Ukraine and NATO and the potential creation of a mechanism similar to Article 4 of the NATO treaty. He expresses concern about the increasing militarization of the OSCE under NATO's influence and calls for a more balanced approach to European security.
https://www.summarize.tech/youtu.be/298eB9e_Hbs?feature=shared
