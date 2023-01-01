Portada
¡GENERAL ALEMÁN DESENMASCARA LA OTAN! Conferencia magistral de Harald Kujat doblada al español

Harald Kujat, máximo oficial de la Bundeswehr entre 2000 y 2002, representa una de las escasísimas voces críticas en Alemania respecto a la guerra en Ucrania. En febrero de este año protagonizó una conferencia magistral sobre el tema, en la cual desenmascaró la política imperialista de la OTAN.

Cantro
editado

Traducción del titular: mayúsculas como reclamo para lelos, y el mensaje "dice lo que quiero oír, por tanto es verdazzzzz"

Pero siempre es bueno echar un ojo a posibles conflictos de intereses

Me voy a la wiki en inglés de este señor ( https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Harald_Kujat) y aparece lo siguiente

Since July 2016, Kujat is a member of the Supervisory Board of the Berlin-based Research Institute Dialogue of Civilizations[4] (DOC), allegedly financed by Vladimir Yakunin,[5] until 2015 CEO of the Russian Railways.

By some conservative German media (Bild-Zeitung, Die Welt) Kujat was criticized for his pro-Russian views in German TV talk shows,[6][7][8] being considered with misgiving by the German Federal Government.[9]


Efectivamente, dicho Think Tank ha sido fundado y financiado por alguien muy próximo a Putin
https://www.tagesspiegel.de/politik/potemkinsche-denkfabrik-5222113.html

Pero esto podría ser una casualidad. Busquemos en internet alguna declaración crítica, aunque sólo sea vagamente, de Herr Kujat hacia Rusia o las cositas que ha hecho en Ucrania

https://www.google.com/search?client=firefox-b-d&q=kujat+criticizes+russia#ip=1

(cri cri cri)


En resumen, el que paga manda, y manda que se alabe a Putin nuestro señor. Alabado sea él

PD: ¿Cómo funciona el markup para enlaces en Menéame?

ostiayajoder

#3 eso es un ad-hominem, no?

Elaborado? Si. Pero un ad hominem.

glezjor
autor

#3 Seleccionas muy bien lo que quieres, pero si somos honestos el currículo de este señor lo cualifica para hablar con mucha autoridad sobre el tema que nos ocupa.

. En 1989 se convirtió en un referente del Representante alemán ante el Presidente del Comité Militar en Bruselas , Jefe de Sección (Armas Nucleares y Globales). Control) en el Ministerio Federal de Defensa en 1990 y Jefe de Estado Mayor y Representante Militar Adjunto de Alemania ante el Comité Militar de la OTAN y la Unión Europea Occidental, Bruselas, en 1992-1995.
En 1996, Kujat se convirtió en Director del Centro de Coordinación de IFOR (ICC), Cuartel General Supremo de las Potencias Aliadas en Europa (SHAPE), Mons , Bélgica y, en octubre, Director Adjunto del Estado Mayor Militar Internacional de la OTAN en Bruselas.
El 10 de noviembre de 1998, Kujat, ahora Teniente General , se convirtió en Director de Política y Personal Asesor de Rudolf Scharping , Ministro de Defensa alemán, en Berlín y, el 1 de junio de 2000, Jefe de Estado Mayor de las Fuerzas Federales . En 2002, Kujat se convirtió en presidente del Comité Militar de la OTAN hasta su jubilación el 17 de junio de 2005

AntiTankie

#8 lol lol

Cantro

#8 Tiene un currículum tremendo. Tan tremendo como el evidente conflicto de intereses, el sesgo y la total ausencia de crítica hacia su pagador.

En la práctica, esto está a la altura de Rafa Nadal intentando venderme un KIA o Katie Perry intentando que compre comida en JustEat

glezjor
autor

#12 lo que digas, pero el conflicto de intereses es bien escaso cuando su vida a estado dedicada a la OTAN, como bien te he descrito.
sé que si esto no te gusta diras que tenia una amante o un dia no ayudo a cruzar la calle a una amable ancianita...

Cantro
editado

#14 No, el conflicto de intereses es evidente cuando:

- Cobra de un instituto fundado y financiado por Rusia
- Total y absoluta ausencia de crítica hacia Rusia

Si eso no te parece relevante no hay mucho más que decir.

glezjor
autor

#15 esto si me resulta muy relevante.

Kujat presidente del Comité Militar de la OTAN
Director de Política y Personal Asesor de Rudolf Scharping , Ministro de Defensa alemán
Director Adjunto del Estado Mayor Militar Internacional de la OTAN en Bruselas
Director del Centro de Coordinación de IFOR (ICC), Cuartel General Supremo de las Potencias Aliadas
Jefe de Sección (Armas Nucleares y Globales). Control) en el Ministerio Federal de Defensa
Jefe de Estado Mayor y Representante Militar Adjunto de Alemania ante el Comité Militar de la OTAN

Yonny

#8 Qué desesperados se os ve a algunos...

P

#8 Lleva casi 19 años jubilado, aunque siga en contacto con gente relacionada con la defensa, de los cuales algunos seguirán en activo. Trabaja en una organización financiada por un oligarca ruso muy cercano al presidente.

Tu argumento de que el conflicto de intereses es bien escaso es falaz, ya que por analogía como Felipe González ha sido presidente del Gobierno de España no se debe a Gas Natural y la lobby energético.

El fragmento que he escuchado del vídeo no dice nada que no haya escuchado a otros analistas. Voy a votar sensacionalista, porque no veo el desemascaramiento por ninguna parte como dice el titular.

Cuñado

#3 ¿Cómo funciona el markup para enlaces en Menéame?

El enlace, un espacio y el texto entre corchetes: http://example.com [[el texto]].

S

¡NO ME DIGAS, BRUTAL!

Yonny

#1 jajaja

alehopio
editado

Todo lo que no sea la verdad verdadera de la propaganda otaneja, es que está pagado por los putinejos. Y viceversa.

Es la ideología de los imperialistas...

Como cuando los que hablaban de entendimiento entre civilizaciones son tachados por apoyar a los islamistas o a cualquier otro bando enemigo.

AntiTankie

#5 los imperialistas Rusos?

z

Está en mayúsculas, así que tendrá más credibilidad.

CharlesBrowson

tampoco nos flipemos, que parece que se nos olvida que los teutones, bueno la mitad, hasta el 89 eran muy ruskis

Catacroc

El video que no quieren que veas!!

capitan__nemo

n the YouTube video titled "¡GENERAL ALEMÁN DESENMASCARA LA OTAN!", historian Harald Kujat discusses the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia and its geopolitical implications. He compares the current situation to the legend of Alexander the Great and the Gordian Knot, emphasizing the importance of negotiation and peace. Kujat outlines the geopolitical landscape of the 21st century, marked by China's rise as a global power and the resulting rivalry between the United States, Russia, and China. He argues that the United States aims to weaken Russia by focusing on Ukraine to prepare for a larger confrontation with China but warns of the strategic error of opening a military confrontation on two fronts. Kujat also discusses the role of Germany in the U.S. strategy towards Russia and the potential consequences of the war in Ukraine for Europe. He highlights the formation of competing geopolitical blocks, including the "brics" group, and the increased instability in Europe. Kujat emphasizes the importance of Europe strengthening its position as an independent actor in international politics and building the capacity to prevent and contain conflicts. He also discusses the historical context of wars and the need for political solutions. Regarding the conflict between Ukraine and Russia, Kujat discusses the potential role of Western countries, particularly Europe, in financing and supporting Ukraine. He mentions the missed opportunity for negotiations in Istanbul and the importance of long-term commitment from Europe for Ukraine's reconstruction and economic recovery. Kujat also addresses the tensions between Ukraine and NATO and the potential creation of a mechanism similar to Article 4 of the NATO treaty. He expresses concern about the increasing militarization of the OSCE under NATO's influence and calls for a more balanced approach to European security.
https://www.summarize.tech/youtu.be/298eB9e_Hbs?feature=shared

T

¡¡¡¡ VENDO OPEL CORSA !!!! ¡¡¡ SEMINUEVO !!! ¡¡¡ OCASION !!! SÓLO PAGO POR BIZUM O BT

